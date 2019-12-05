Skerrit says elections will be held and law and order will be maintained

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has made it clear that general elections will be held in Dominica on Friday 6th, December 2019, despite ongoing protests in certain parts of the country for electoral reform.
“General elections will be held in the Commonwealth of Dominica on Friday 6th, December 2019; let us be very clear about this,” Skerrit said during a radio statement on Wednesday night. “Let us be clear also that the intimidation of voters and other law-abiding citizens in this country will stop.”
Skerrit said that law and order will be maintained in Dominica.
According to Skerrit, he will not have “lawless” persons attempt to frustrate, decent voters on their way to the polls or destroy the democratic process in Dominica.
“Law enforcement officials have exercised as much restraint as is humanly possible,” he remarked.
Skerrit continued, “They have endured verbal abuse, physical abuse, threats of violence, injury and even threats of death.”
He went on to say that many law-abiding citizens have been harassed.
“We saw on video on social media His Lordship the Bishop of Roseau enduring the worst kind of violent filthy abuse and quite frankly assault as persons in Marigot got into his face to shout their abuse,” he stated. “This is the constituency of the leader of the opposition United Workers Party.”
He added, “This [Marigot] is where the road blockage and burning of waste in the public road started.”
Skerrit stated further that he has been concerned and have requested support from the Regional Security System (RSS) who are presently on the island helping to bring law and order to the country.
“I requested sister nations in the Regional Security System to send us support for our police force just in case the instigators and perpetrators entertain the idea of continuing their nonsense their nonsense,” he stated. “As a consequence of that request both police and soldiers from Regional Law Enforcement Agencies coming together under the ambit of the Regional Security System have arrived in Dominica to assist with the preservation of law and order in our country.”
Skerrit said he is determined to keep the majority of the citizens of Dominica safe, “from the few opposition hooligans.”
10 Comments
War…in DA? Have we forgotten the lessons of 1979 and the Morris Bishop fiasco in Grenada?
Hope these foreign police officers don’t gun down innocent D/can citizens like dogs in the streets and roads of D/ca.
Now, that is an unnecessary over-reaction. If it is to create fear and intimidation it is working. Only in Dominica can leadership in power get away with such shenanigans. Oh, I forgot. We do not have an opposition. Lord help us and deliver us from our oppressors.
Lennox Linton fault all this taking place as he ready to sacrifice his own people to rule Dominica . by d way u all ever observe everyyime d people act foolishly and put themselves in harms way he nowhere to be seen? Hhhhmmm I wonder y.
Your demise will come.
This man (Skerrit) is the biggest violator of law and order. He has damaged Dominica’s once sacred image beyond repair. Most countries around the World see Dominica as a country run by thieves, crooks, bandits and vagabonds. Tell me, what foreign investor would want to invest millions in an unstable country with a severely corrupt, unpopular government and a perpetually ailing economy? Skerrit is the Pied Piper of Dominica. He is taking Dominicans out to sea, to the deepest part of the Atlantic Ocean, to be drowned. Life at present in Dominica is so depressing as the country is on the wrong trajectory. Things are going southward instead of northward. That’s a factual assertion. Skerrit is a monstrous factor in this widespread malaise that has enveloped the entire country. Skerrit must go on a permanent sabbatical without pay for Dominica to breathe again.
I doh know skerritt boy if i could give you my vote not what you permitted in Salisbury. You only care bout yuhself not Dominica. What next yuh planning. I bet I can tell you because you are predictable.
Hypocrite. Go blame your opposition leader and not Skerrit. He did what us absolutely necessary to preserve our Dominica from d power hungry UWP who have never been able to accept and respect the voice and voter decision of d majority of Dominicans. They are spur losers and won’t accept dwill of d majority of the people but they fail in Jesus mighty name. Is Skerrit d majority want and is labour the majority want and whether u all like it or not is them we voting again
It started in Marigot. Is it ongoing in Marigot? Then why not go to Marigot. Why Salisbury? You scared of Marigot people?
Marigot people smatter than Salisbury people that’s y cause as they see d military they come calm Luke angels. Worse again as they hear what happened to Salisbury people.
You are the no.1 lawless person in DA. You said so yourself that no law and no constitution… You are a gangster. Where is our CBI money??
You dirty piece of s..t. You have called for neighbouring police to assist you? To assist corruption, lies, deceit and political persecution? You can’t be serious. Let me tell you one things and you better not forget it: he who lives by the gun will die by the gun!