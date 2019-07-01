Skerrit tells Dominicans in Antigua their vote is needed to re-elect DLP

Prime Minister and political leader of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), Roosevelt Skerrit, has told Dominicans living in Antigua and Barbuda that their vote is essential to the re-election of his party and consequently, the continued development of the country.
He was addressing hundreds of Dominicans living in St John’s at a Town Hall Meeting in Perry Bay last night.
Following Hurricane Maria in September 2017, hundreds of Dominicans moved to the twin island state and took advantage of the OECS Single Market and Economy that allows them to live and work there.
But Skerrit told them that the time has come for them to even consider returning to their homeland permanently.
Accordng to him, the country has not only improved significantly since they left but their services and expertise are needed.
“We have a 133 room Marriot Hotel under construction, a Hilton Hotel under construction. We will be expanding Secret Bay by 42 villas and we also signed an agreement for 70 villas in the mountains of Laudat,” he said.
On top of that he said in the next week or so, his DLP government will sign a contract for a new hotel project adjacent to the current Kempinski Hotel.
“In the next 36 months, we will have the most modern tourism infrastructure in the Caribbean and while I do not want to upset my friend Gaston Browne, I am saying that you Dominicans here in Antigua will have to come home to help me run and manage these hotels…” he said.
The prime minister tried at best to convince those gathered at the Multi Purpose Center that the Dominica that they left after Maria is not the same island.
“The country has made a lot of improvements in infrastructure and just last week, a huge shipment of cement came in which will be used to fix sidewalks and fix potholes,” he claimed.
In fact, the prime minister said that the road woes faced by residents in Dominica will soon become a thing of the past in about two months.
Meantime, Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan addressed the gathering saying to them that they should not allow the Opposition United Workers Party to be successful at the polls, at least not if they can help it.
“If those fellas win by voodoo or because you decide to stay home, your children would suffer like they did between 2000 and 2010…”.
Astaphan lives between Antigua and Dominica and is the main lawyer for both the Antiguan and Dominican government.
Dominican calypsonians Chester “Daddy Chess” Letang and Derrick “Hunter” St. Rose performed at the DLP political meeting.
The event was chaired by the DLP general secretary and candidate for Grand Bay, Edward Registe.
Hey we go again. The campaign to import overseas voters has begun. He is asking these people in Antigua to come home, when most of them don’t have a house to come back to and that’s why they are still in Antigua. The lies and deception just never ends.
Why is yours truly the illustrious Prime Minister and his lawyer Astaphan using tax payers money donated Hurricane money and CBI money to travel the world campaigning.
How Tony can representing two countries that are like night and day in terms of developnent? All you not seeing Tony and them sell Dominica to jumbie so they can enrich Antigua?
Rose giving us blows with her shoe, ask Karessah. Skerrit must go! Ask Joseph Isaac aka Judass
Allu want to put workers there for the country to get cripple. Don’t be foolish my people. If workers win we are going to become 5 to 10 years behind because now they going to start to take and after they get rich and full their bank accounts then they will start to share. If ever they share bcuz they don’t believe in helping or giving. Dominican dont make a mistake and put Lennox as leader, a great regret will be in your heart and we will have a long wait before change can happen. Over throwing is problems.Let DLP continue to build this land. LENNOX DOE HAVE CONTACTS LIKE SKERRIT.
So funny at the satire and sarcasm. LOL
“If workers win we are going to become 5 to 10 years behind”
Meanwhile we’re 20 years behind with the DLP. I’d see 5-10 as an improvement.
“they get rich and full their bank accounts then they will start to share. If ever they share bcuz they don’t believe in helping or giving”
Which is exactly what the DLP are doing. Not every party is DLP though.
“Let DLP continue to build this land. LENNOX DOE HAVE CONTACTS LIKE SKERRIT.”
Building? With the worst economy in the OECS with low barriers of entry, Dominica has been built up for failure. All the “contacts” Skerrit has are contacts of Dominica and will be passed on to any new government coming in.
Any more asinine comments you labourites want to provide?
Lennox do not have contact with Morocco so not all contacts Skerrit has is automatically a contact for a new political party coming in it’s all base on the policy of the incoming party…. BTW what is the Foreign Policy of the UWP? we all know they are fighters for the Polasario Front but who else are they seeing as besties????
DLP led by the Caribbean laziest PM is in the garbage bins ravaging for votes ..They are overwhelmed by voters at home that’s against their failed governance and policies ..
Their 20 year rule is more destructive than 20 hurricane Marias combined ..
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
‘Win by voodoo’. Is he serious? Especially someone in his position. He is obviously trying to appeal to belief of those he thinks matters and who strongly believe in those means.
He should conduct himself better, he is after all a representative of Dominica, rather than look like he was having a hissy fit.
“You dont want to upset Gaston Brown?” You see Brown looking like he worry with the nonsense you saying? He maybe well wishing some of them take the bait so his people can get their jobs cause if is one place with Dominicans is Antigua.
But lets check it, you have 133 rooms in Kempachi and Hilton, lets give it another 133 rooms. So you need 2 managers, a board, maids, cooks, yard men, accountants. etc. So lets say you have place for 150 (give or take )staff for those two hotels. That’s what you going Antigua to recruit workers for? What about the people not in the service industry? The Nurses, teachers, bankers, Airport staff, police, you want them back as well?to be house maids? To help you run two hotels? What about the Dominicas that on island and want a job?
I would pay money, to see the person that would leave their job in Antigua to come work at Kempachi hotel.
I would really like to know if people clapped when that was said.
@Iamanidiot – I’m nominating your comment as top comment of the day. DNO Admins, take heed.
Well said sir/madam.
The doltish PM has firmly stated that Tony Astaphan can speak for him at anytime. Tony is an unelectable, venomous, political hound who cannot relate to the pains and sufferings of the ordinary Dominicans. This man has made a lifelong fortune from the poor taxpayers. Skerrit, who’s not too bright, pays complete deference to this manipulator. Time for these two spoilt eggs and their accomplices to vacate office.
But skerrit if you have so much confidence that you going to win election why are you begging for votes you and your lazy cabal need to go it’s time for a change it’s a welfare place now let us try to help our self we need jobs not hand out lazy lazy lazy skerrit must go
You’d swear and say Antigua on the other side of the world and these pwople who travel VERY regular to Dominica can’t see for themselves, the improvements or lack there of after Maria. 🤣🤣 Dominicans in Antigua, I want to hear you.
Any Dominican who would leave Antigua, go to Dominica to vote for Skerrit would have to be a fool!
The reason there are more than twenty-five thousand Dominicans living in Antigua, is because Roosevelt screw up Dominica destroying everything in his path, destroying the economy of the country. Our people are disrespected in Antigua, treated like dogs, nevertheless they survive there better than living in Dominica.
Skerrit is desperate, anybody voting for that guy is a vote to help him destroy themselves, and our country!
The man is so desperate; he paid a boat to transport Dominicans to Antigua to go to Antigua International Airport to greet and clap for him when he and Melisa came off their charted flight.
That has never happened in politics in Dominica before; Dominicans should take note of that; and do everything in their power to get rid of that evil man, his wife, and the puppets who are in league with him playing ministers messing up the life’s of our people and…
So you tell me that the narrow roads, potholes, much needed restructuring of roads island wide, lack of street lights over 60% of the island, improper drainage, lack of traffic lights, lack of patrol cars on the roads to ensure traffic violations are stopped, all these things will be fixed in 2 months, you been here for how long now and only now on campaign trails you want to hurry up and do patchwork promises? Come again fada.
Remind me why should DLP be re-elected after 20 years in office repeating the same old same old promises? With no international airport to bring in the tourists, what will be there to manage? Hotels with no guests!?
Folks this is very revealing. Mr. Skerrit admitting that he can not win the election without the support from overseas voters, what you think of that? Secondly he is saying that he has not got enough qualified people in Dominica to run “his” hotels. You think our people, if they already have a job in Antigua will come home to work for less money because our hourly wage is below that of Antigua.
Why does he not use all the NEP people he has. They are cheap enough. Why can they not work in the hotels? Why he did not train them if he is running things? Perhaps he is thinking of using the refugee Haitians but most of them can not speak English to serve sophisticated foreign hotel guests.. I am not laughing at them but that is the truth.
The Dominican State Circus is performing in Antigua. I bet the locals had the best laugh of their live listening to these clowns. And the best part of all is the the Dominican taxpayers are probably funding the entire charade. Look at Gucci admiring her nails. OMG…
Yes, is that a fashion show or a campaign meeting. Skerrit looking like a wild west lion tamer in his cowboy shirt. Only the Stetson missing bro. Who is your fashion adviser. Not sweet Melissa I hope. How can people take you serious like that.
It is call campaigning that is what parties do where are you living this is modern times
It is called being proactive and asking people to vote for you. It is called the importance of every voter no matter who you are or where you are. It is called the display of democracy for all to see. It is called I am not to great with false pride to be human and ask for your support.
It is a far cry from the angry voices of the uwp opposition gang bangers for mayhem and violence. It is a far cry from their overseas voyages to call Dominicans prostitute and criminals. Or going on CNN and Facebook to make Dominica seem like the worst place on earth.
A person could write volumes on the misbehavior of those uwp trouble makers.
Campaigning? Carrying 200 hardbacks all the way to Antigua to clap for him? To cheer him on? To tell him how wonderful he is? It’s narcissistic. A mental illness.
If the DLP is so confident, why are they begging for votes in Antigua?
Now I am confident that Alex poll was correct, DLP does not have the votes on the ground to win an election.
I just wish they would realize the people want change and just accept it and move on.
Was this a Town Hall Meeting or a Rally to Launch the Roseau Central Candidate in a foreign constituency? I understand Town Hall Meetings to have questions and answer sessions. That was no Town Hall Meeting.
Skerrit and his colleagues are feeling the heat. They are going island hopping and globe trotting to convince Dominicans in the diaspora to return this clueless regime back to power. What a monumental mistake that will be! The Skerrit- Tony regime has presided over the ruination of Dominica. They have ruined agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing and most significantly jobs and the economy. Imagine nothing transformative has happened in Dominica for the past nineteen years under their stewardship. NOTHING! Getting a good paying job in Skerrit’s Dominica is wishful thinking. People want deeds not words, not empty promises any more. The people have being used by Mr. Skerrit and his de facto leader, Tony Asstophan as instruments of their own destruction. It’s time to get rid of this malignant cancer.
Astaphan looking like a mad supreme chancellor palpatine from Star Wars. Tony has also said that right now agriculture in Dominica is at its highest it has ever been.. Madness? i think so. Tony is the PM’s lawyer. Why is he ever required to speak on behalf of anyone apart from the PM?
If after 20 years, your performance is not enough to persuade the people living in the country to vote for you, and you need to look to the diaspora… what have you done?
The Antiguans should know that Dominica is almost a welfare state. Extremely high unemployment, very low tourism arrival, the departure of Ross, a failed agriculture industry .Dominica under Skerrit is on life support. Don’t be fooled, Skerrit is on his way out, grasping at straws!!
This is the reason why election reform is stalled in Dominica. The government is making it clear that thier continued dependence on oveerseas voters even some who don’t meet the resisdency requirement is totally true. The CSM and opposition was not lying. The money spent to do all this better be labour party funds because there should be no excuses on making funds available for voter reform. Skerrit desperation to remain in power is not about Dominica. I think there is a fear of loosing that diplomatic immunity because some jurisdiction is going get this kid. Tony Astaphans a man who called dominicans cockroaches knows it. Now he is using fear mongering and spewing venom. This guy has facilitated the enslavement of Dominica and the destruction of both the party and country’s constitution for his own pocket. If Dominica does not put a stop to skerrit and his bunch of thieves by any means necessary our future will be one of gloom. Crooks paradise.
Pathetic Tony, you doing more harm than good. Aren’t you wanted in the U.S. ? Fort Lauderdale get too hot for you?
That’s the plea of a failed leader who now has to import voters and rent-a- Haitian to try and secure a win at the polls. If Dominica is so sweet and progressive after 18 years why should these Dominicans in Antigua have to come and secure misery of unemployment and other hardships and when they finish voting to get on a ferry or a plane and go back to a better life in Antigua? They should remain in Dominica and join the red clinic of poverty and dependency. The double doctorate dude is reading the signs of failure and he’s desperate.
I’l never get it, the people in Antigua LEFT Dominica, some have jobs and what not, this is all good. Why should they have a say in the government, if it’s a good thing, they not enjoying it if it’s bad, they not suffering it. Let those in the kitchen feel the heat.
But to those that support the current government, and plan to keep them in power, why you left Dominica and go to a country that pays you more, have an international airport, sending your child to a better school. Why didnt you stay in Dominica?
The Prime Minister challenged you to return to your country permanently, are you going to take that offer? Where you going to work? How many of you can work in the hotel?
And Mr Astaphans, The government doesnt’ have to change to make children suffer. Apparently and Allegedly, a certain person handling that, not sure if is them i seeing in the pic. ( aint call name)
Indeed they all have jobs, or some source of income which they could not get in Dominica; the problem is with some of them they like free things including a free flight to Dominica, and return to Antigua.
As Antiguan’s, usually throw it into their face “Antigua is America to ‘ayou’ Dominican.”
Some of them look forward to that free ride home; more ignorant than when they left.
Return tying even talk like an Antiguan, how stupid:
I sat in a cook-shop in Roseau one day and listened to one such person talking about Buggy-peak and how Antiguan’s calls it a mountain.
I also lived in Antigua, had my secondary education in Antigua, all my children are born there, I was married to an Antiguan, I never heard anybody “Antiguan” refer to or say Buggy-Peak is a mountain!
Indeed it is. They cannot win the elections with those on the ground living and breathing the true Dominican experience of 2019. the people who feel the heat and are in the kitchen can tell you exactly how it is. He needs to bring in all those diaspora that only come here on a little vacation or havent been home in years with promises of free travel, and maybe even room and board to ensure that dlp returns. In the end, they all go back to their homes abroad and it is la vie dou for them. meanwhile we continue to struggle IN Dominica. This is all a manipulative game of control. A sick manipulative game where people are used, tricked, fooled and coerced into thinking that what is going on now, the way we are operating now is the best thing for us or the best we have ever been. when in fact, when we had less under different governments, we actually had more. Our dollars were much longer then. We produced more. We exported more. Now if not for CBI, we would be dead.
“Skerrit, has told Dominicans living in Antigua and Barbuda that their vote is essential to the re-election of his party…”
He’s right, because THOSE OF US LIVING IN DA WILL NOT VOTE FOR HIM.
Hate is a strong word, but Mr. Skerrit and his party is not loved by the majority of us living here, including many labourites.
His boldface lack of respect for our wishes when implementing policies that affect us, has become too much to bear. He boasts of how privileged and powerful he is at the expense of our dignity. The other ministers of government will not dare question his decisions because they are all afraid of him. He’s done everything in his power but so far has failed to silence the opposition party. Many labourites are so angry with Mr. Skerrit that they have vowed that they will not vote at the next general elections.
Alas, he has become too much for his own people. They don’t want him. We definitely don’t want him. Allow us vote him out. He has overstayed. It’s time…
You are such a BORN UWP LIAR!
YOU talking about Skerrit and the Government not LOVED by the majority of Dominicans? You truly don’t reside or don’t know much of what’s happening in Dominica. Skerrit is an INTERNATIONAL LOVED MAN.
So what about the NOVICE? Have you questioned that? If not I urge you to do so.
Dude every vote is as important as the voter. Every Dominican where they may be is important in the eyes of our leader, our PM. It is not a question of majority or minority its a matter of “all a we is one”
I have been reading the school results examinations . Dominicans kids are making all Dominican proud….no majority or minority there. Those results are not blue or red. They have no colours they are the results of the fantastic Education policies of a DLP government that want ALL OUR CHILDREN to succeed.
Look at the efforts and success of the reconstruction after Maria and compare it to that of people who were affected by Harvey and you will open your eyes.
In Peurto Rico and Houston people are still existing is water and no roofs. In Houston FEMA gave 1.5 billion dollars to assist those affected and after two and a half years only 4 homes have received assistance.
Search the net, ABC tv page, do check facts.
Skerrit and DLP must be given hats off for…
Can Joseph john , gee Joseph ,mello mills , marvelline breedy, kid on the block,facially challenged capitolin tell us why skerrit over seas begging for votes if he is so popular and has done so well for the country?
Flat Tire, You must tell us first why Lennox is making so many trips to the U S..Is he not going to beg? Not only for votes but begging for monies in the name of Dominica which we never know what he does with those monies.
Take the beam off your eyes before telling someone else theirs dirty.
KID, you are always on the wrong side of the issue. Supporting men who have ruined Dominica. No where in the sub region so many people live from hand to mouth like in Dominica. Hunger pains are always present. Begging is the main occupation of too many citizens. This has to be put to an end. The poor can take no more of this miserable life. Boot them out!