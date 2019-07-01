Skerrit tells Dominicans in Antigua their vote is needed to re-elect DLP

Prime Minister and political leader of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), Roosevelt Skerrit, has told Dominicans living in Antigua and Barbuda that their vote is essential to the re-election of his party and consequently, the continued development of the country.

He was addressing hundreds of Dominicans living in St John’s at a Town Hall Meeting in Perry Bay last night.

Following Hurricane Maria in September 2017, hundreds of Dominicans moved to the twin island state and took advantage of the OECS Single Market and Economy that allows them to live and work there.

But Skerrit told them that the time has come for them to even consider returning to their homeland permanently.

Accordng to him, the country has not only improved significantly since they left but their services and expertise are needed.

“We have a 133 room Marriot Hotel under construction, a Hilton Hotel under construction. We will be expanding Secret Bay by 42 villas and we also signed an agreement for 70 villas in the mountains of Laudat,” he said.

On top of that he said in the next week or so, his DLP government will sign a contract for a new hotel project adjacent to the current Kempinski Hotel.

“In the next 36 months, we will have the most modern tourism infrastructure in the Caribbean and while I do not want to upset my friend Gaston Browne, I am saying that you Dominicans here in Antigua will have to come home to help me run and manage these hotels…” he said.

The prime minister tried at best to convince those gathered at the Multi Purpose Center that the Dominica that they left after Maria is not the same island.

“The country has made a lot of improvements in infrastructure and just last week, a huge shipment of cement came in which will be used to fix sidewalks and fix potholes,” he claimed.

In fact, the prime minister said that the road woes faced by residents in Dominica will soon become a thing of the past in about two months.

Meantime, Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan addressed the gathering saying to them that they should not allow the Opposition United Workers Party to be successful at the polls, at least not if they can help it.

“If those fellas win by voodoo or because you decide to stay home, your children would suffer like they did between 2000 and 2010…”.

Astaphan lives between Antigua and Dominica and is the main lawyer for both the Antiguan and Dominican government.

Dominican calypsonians Chester “Daddy Chess” Letang and Derrick “Hunter” St. Rose performed at the DLP political meeting.

The event was chaired by the DLP general secretary and candidate for Grand Bay, Edward Registe.