Skerrit to ensure protection of Dominicans’ best interests in Scotia Bank sale

According to Skerrit, although the process is not yet completed, “all actions taken should protect the citizens”.

He said although there is no opposition to a free economy, the government must be responsible in its decision making.

He said the OECS Monetary Council is also expected to discuss the matter further.

Meantime, the prime minister also addressed the issue concerning regional carrier LIAT, saying that the Caribbean cannot afford to lose the airline.

“We continue to be a shareholder and Dominica will play a bigger role in LIAT,” he said

Skerrit is also calling on the Hotel and Tourism Association to step up to the plate and invest in LIAT because accordng to him, they are some of the main beneficiaries of the airline.

“LIAT is a very critical part of our survival in Dominica and you cannot remove the airline from the equation,” the Dominica leader added.

Skerrit told reporters during the closing ceremony of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority and the Fourth Sitting of the OECS Assembly in Antigua and Barbuda last night, that the best interest of his people are of paramount importance.