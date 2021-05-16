Skerrit urges ‘more innovative and creative’ approach among regional governments to combat COVID-19

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit believes that governments in the region need to be more innovative and creative in their approach to emerge safely out of the Covid-19 crisis.
He was speaking last week during a meeting of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Dialogue on the future of tourism.
“Prior to this health crisis, the region was concentrating its efforts on responding to the challenges brought about by climate change and focusing its resources on building resilient nations,” Skerrit said. “The Covid-19 crisis has demonstrated for us the importance of diversifying and developing economic and financial resilience to various external and internal shocks. If we are to emerge safely out of this, we need to be innovative and creative in our approach.”
According to the Prime Minister, the impact of this pandemic has been so severe that it is clear that even at this stage, the new normal for tourism is likely to be fundamentally different to the normal that we have known.
“We have the opportunity now to completely reshape and rethink our approach to tourism,” he stated.
Skerrit pointed out that ultimately, traveler behaviour will be influenced by the evolution of this crisis as well as longer term consumer trends that are reshaping the way people travel and may include the emergence of new niches and market segments and a greater focus on health and safety protocols and contactless tourism experiences.
The prime minister also believes that the high level of vaccine hesitancy amongst nationals has not afforded the opportunity, “to use that imported weapon in our arsenal of achieving herd immunity.”
He said through various initiatives, the government has taken impressive action to restore and reactivate the sector while protecting jobs and businesses.
“This crisis, like every other, provides challenges, but also provides opportunities to regroup, rejig and to come back better and stronger,” Skerrit said.
14 Comments
I read a Book some time ago; “Richest Man in Babylon”. This is the “Smartest Man in Dominica”…All the ideas and solutions, he got it.
Unfortunately after 20years Dominicans don’t have a buoyant economy and crying everyday.
Due to lack of innovation and creativity by the foolhardy Skerrit led government resident Dominicans are being deprived of a fulsome life and well needed wholesome entertainment.
Look at this. Grenada and St. Lucia will be hosting international cricket matches just now. Antigua recently hosted cricket matches between the West Indies and the Sri Lanka cricket teams. St. Kitts-Nevis will be hosting all the CPL games this year. Dominica CANNOT even host a regional game. Why is this? Leadership matters!
The people of Dominica hanker for Servant Leadership but all they get with this Skerrit led regime is Dictatorship. UNDISPUTABLE!!
Why is nothing innovative nor creative happens in Dominica ? The answer is quite obvious. The caliber of many people in the Cabinet doesn’t lend itself to this .
Let’s take a close look at a prime example of this, Melissa Skerrit. This goodly lady was handpicked by her husband to seek elective office and she ‘won’ a seat in parliament.
Any person representing people in parliament must or at least should have achieved some level of higher education. This lady only owns two certificates presently and just might get a third. She has a birth certificate, a marriage certificate and mostly likely will get a death certificate. The woman is like ‘Double Blank’ in the game of dominoes. How much, if anything, does one expect this blank slate to meaningfully contribute to creative and innovative government?
That’s the inconvenient TRUTH my people.
There seems to be no urged of innovation. Our People of Dominica will appreciate better innovative and Disciplined creative approach, for example “This Deceptive Political Red Clinic” operated by this failed incompetent Questionable Labour Government need to focus more on Social Development Concept that our people are able to accommodate and embrace towards their Development and be academically precinct. Our young people need sound Leadership, FOCUS on their own future and their lovely Dominica, their families and importantly their Nature Isle DOMINICA to take away this poverty, and Lack of meaningful Socioeconomic development.
We need our young people at that age to be engaged and focussed on their own personal Social and Economic development towards maturity and well employed in their thoughts and Choices of what Profession they wish to be engaged in. Gods Blessings🙏and Guidance always. Amen🙏.They need our Support.
Our Young Blessed Joyous People, read well and digest.Go for it
Skerrit, you and your failed Incompetent Labour Government, please focus on our Dominica and Suffering People and stay away from the Business of other Islands. We believe that they are sufficiently mature and focus on the development of their children, families people and Country.
Our villages are in a deplorable state, o inur roads are frightening, our people, mainly the Youths are unemployed and through the Red Clinic you activate for fame to have our suffering families walk up to the Fifth Floor at your request to receive Red Clinic Cash. Your Labour Government appears to be a Pappyshow and ignorant on Socioeconomic Development that we have known now that you are lost and not sufficiently politically mature nor focus or visionary on the bigger picture of our nation’s poverty and its undevelopment. There is too much poverty and lack of meaningful development taking place in our Dominica. It means that you and your Labour Government has failed us. You have overstayed your welcome…
Why does this man insist getting involved in anything else but domestic issues. Dominica is falling to the wayside fast! We need fair elections incl. cleansing of the voters list, we need an independent audit of the CBI program, we need an independent audit of the treasury in particular Skerrits travel and personal expenses, we need an independent audit of the DSS accounts, etc.
Mr. Skerrit makes me laugh out loud (lol) anything he addresses regional and international groups from a script written for him by some highly paid speech writer. He makes sure to include trending buzz words as resilient, innovative, creative and the most recent one ‘herd immunity’.
What innovations has he made to create vibrancy and buoyant with the local economy? NADA!
Where is the creativity in putting thousands of locally laid off workers hack to work?
NADA!
The man is no more than an impressionist who is utterly bankrupt of creative and innovative ideas to resuscitate the twenty-one year paraplegic economy.
He’s also too morally bankrupt to lead the country at this moment in time out of its myriad of woes.
Dominicans need to try something else.
Tourismdoes not need interventions by people who know less than zero about it. Tourism is like our forests, it will grow back organically.
My God, if the Caribbean did not know that before and it had to take Covid-19 to make you realise that, well Dominica doom in your hands! We have known this since before our independence! Just ask LeBlanc and Patrick John!
With the exception of placing faith in vaccines, every I’ve said seems to be echoing back to me.
A year ago there was the promise of a “new normal”. This I welcomed, for to my mind the “old normal” was beyond its sell by date. Perhaps God felt the same.
For Dominica the new normal could mean reviving our agricultural potential and catering for niche tourism rather than mass tourism. It may also mean spending less time clocking up unnecessary air miles to attend unnecessary meetings. In this respect I give the Prime Minister credit: he hasn’t left the island for over a year. Hence, he doesn’t need an International Airport!
But at the end of the day it seems that the vision of a new normal will just be a rehashing of the old normal with the prospect of mandatory repeat vaccines for every new virus variant.
Many countries throughout the world must be envious of Dominica. A small island with limited access is the safest place to be at this point in time.
I think this subject deseves more than the usual blues bashing reds – and vice versa nonsense. Make some positive creative suggestions for solutions to our problems instead of continuing this school-yard nonsense that passes for comments.
In that vein, I think if the country wants to ” completely reshape and rethink our approach to tourism,” maybe we should recognize that Dominica is not just Roseau. Presently a departing tourist must make two trips to Roseau on the last two days of their holidays just to getv a covid test and then the results. For visitors staying in the northeast or parts of the south east this means those days are essentially spoiled as you have wasted a total of about ten hours driving and waiting in line. Tourists are able to do their five day arrival test by a simple trip to the local health centre. It’s the same test as for departure so why the trip to Roseau. And why can’t the results be emailed to the visitors? This is the electronic age, is it not?
Yeah…share that. I am tired of the political battle. Have no horse in the game of who is the government of the day. Although there is no naivete about the outsize impact of government on a small island. But I’m truly more interested in the advancement of the people and the country.
The expat voices of opposition are loud, and I share some of that. But they must also acknowledge that their side has failed to connect with the people.
You will find that many of my creative solutions are contained in the DNO Commentaries that I have submitted over the years.