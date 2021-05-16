Skerrit urges ‘more innovative and creative’ approach among regional governments to combat COVID-19

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit believes that governments in the region need to be more innovative and creative in their approach to emerge safely out of the Covid-19 crisis.

He was speaking last week during a meeting of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Dialogue on the future of tourism.

“Prior to this health crisis, the region was concentrating its efforts on responding to the challenges brought about by climate change and focusing its resources on building resilient nations,” Skerrit said. “The Covid-19 crisis has demonstrated for us the importance of diversifying and developing economic and financial resilience to various external and internal shocks. If we are to emerge safely out of this, we need to be innovative and creative in our approach.”

According to the Prime Minister, the impact of this pandemic has been so severe that it is clear that even at this stage, the new normal for tourism is likely to be fundamentally different to the normal that we have known.

“We have the opportunity now to completely reshape and rethink our approach to tourism,” he stated.

Skerrit pointed out that ultimately, traveler behaviour will be influenced by the evolution of this crisis as well as longer term consumer trends that are reshaping the way people travel and may include the emergence of new niches and market segments and a greater focus on health and safety protocols and contactless tourism experiences.

The prime minister also believes that the high level of vaccine hesitancy amongst nationals has not afforded the opportunity, “to use that imported weapon in our arsenal of achieving herd immunity.”

He said through various initiatives, the government has taken impressive action to restore and reactivate the sector while protecting jobs and businesses.

“This crisis, like every other, provides challenges, but also provides opportunities to regroup, rejig and to come back better and stronger,” Skerrit said.