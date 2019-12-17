Skerrit vows to stand up against his opponents and ‘deal with all of them’

Parliamentary Representative for the Vieille Case constituency, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, has sent a warning to his political opponents that he is prepared to stand up against them and “deal with all of them.”
Skerrit told his supporters at a thankyou meeting in the Vieille Case constituency over the weekend, “So, they can’t test me; I ain’t fraid dem. You know I will stand up against them and I can deal with all of them…because I know, I have the army, my supporters, behind me from this constituency in particular.”
The United Workers Party (UWP) and its supporters have refused to recognize the results of the December 6 general election and have claimed the election was stolen.
The prime minister gave his commitment to work with his constituents to improve the quality of life in the Vieille case constituency. However, he chastised those who voted for Clement Marcellin, the UWP opponent, suggesting that those who chose not to vote for him should have stayed home instead of voting for the UWP.
He described as “unfortunate” and “a personal issue” those, who he said, were motivated to vote him out.
“I cannot understand [that] anybody in this constituency would go and put, take their own hand, take a pencil and put an X by the SAW against Roosevelt Skerrit, somebody who you know has transformed this constituency,” Skerrit said. “See how we have improved this place. Yes, there is work to be done, but nobody can contest the fact that we have worked and delivered for this constituency, that if you couldn’t vote for me you should have stayed at your damn home and don’t go and vote.”
The prime minister further reminded his constituency that he cannot be fooled and nobody can play games with him.
“I am here tonight speaking as the member of parliament for this constituency…so those who believe that they can place games with me, my friend, nobody can play games with me, nobody can fool me,” Skerrit told his supporters.
He touted the December 6 victory for the Dominica Labour Party as historical pointing out that the DLP is the first political party in the whole Caribbean to win a 5th consecutive term in government.
At his swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Skerrit aid he planned to invite United Workers Party (UWP) leader, leader, Lennox Linton, to early discussions on uniting the nation.
These are really serious statements. Do you have an audio or a video recording of this?
ADMIN: The article has been updated with a link to the video. It can also be found here: https://www.facebook.com/122793951667915/videos/435223037386599/
So you have your army ( I guess the RSS Even if he sod is his supporters ) and you ready to deal with every one of ur opponents and yet you trying to extend Olive branch? Who he think he talking to mou? Man go to hell back
How many personalities does this mean has pm
Well thats what the people of Dominica wanted. Wait for it, there is more to come, much more.
Especially for those people that like to wait on hand outs and not try and do anything for themselves.
I waiting to see what is going to be done for the Kalinago people.
There are older people living in Salybia who still do not have homes after hurricane Maria, I know of this particular individual who needs a home, but they giving the young and lazy, able people that can help themselves.
Huh! No he did not say that! DNO must be lying!
Man like Thomas Letang and Bishop Malzaire needs to take heed. They helped this guy remain in power by their inaction. Now the snake has grown several malicious heads Dcans will be wooded accordingly. Where have all the brave fearless men gone? Bala, Jack, Congoree and Pierre Collaire must be turning in their graves. But I hasten to remind Dr. Smell-E-Deek that you are just a pilgrim in my view. Time will tell. Play mah-jorr still bro.
I knew it. They gave him another term to take care of his opponent. God is bigger than you Sir/Dictator.
I have always said SKERRIT should show BALLS and deal with TRAITORS,CROOKS,LIARS and ARSONISTS.Trying to destroy this country,here and abroad.UWP ungrateful,BITING the hand that feed you.Even catholics against the $500,000 given to the church by SKERRIT.Cannot deal with UWP peacefully.I agree with SKERRIT.UWP attack we counterattack.Thats the name of the game .
PM I am in full support. It was time that you show them that their behavior will not be tolerated.
Only Caribbean leaders get away with corruption to the highest level and sven gets rewarded
Merci Mr Skerrit.
So you say “I can deal with all of them…because I know, I have the army, my supporters, behind me from this constituency in particular” and your wife aka Agitate called for her “snipers and Navy Seals”.
Are Dominicans to accept such threats simply because we oppose you, while neither Bishop Malzaire, President Savarin, AG Levi Peter, Police Chief Carbon, OAS, OECS, CARICOM, nor any of your other stooges who have been pleading for a peaceful Dominica have the testicular fortitude to openly denounce these “incitements to violence”?
If all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
Mister come out .
Nobody can fool you? In that case, the Monfared saga was no mistake den.
I would understand this if you had the mandate of the people living in Dominica. They did not put your junta in office.
Not having the mandate, if I were you, I would do nothing to ignite the ire of the people on the ground because it is the diaspora who helped you to retain authority in Dominica. Remember now, Dominicans understand the disposition of the murdering Jamaican laced RSS, and hence it would be unwise for history to repeat itself like a copying machine. It is your wife who spoke to violence when she said she had her snipers, while the other side was calling for peace unlike Charles -remembering Manson- who scam-fully called for peace while calling foreign mercenaries to execute Dominicans: they fired live rounds in the ambush of the people of Salisbury; who can forget that. So my Bro, chill out and do not believe that the Caribbean cabal with Motley at the helm believing she is invincible, will always be able to effortlessly come to your rescue.
Affirmative Action needs to be taken. Skerrit can’t keep depriving opponents of basic human needs and if they do get they have to support him.
DICTATOR. what else is missing? Disappearance of opponents? I pray it doesn’t come to that. Bigger trees than you fall. You are small fish when Papa God ready for you.
PM they tried, they did all kind of Boball, ok but God is good was good, and will remain good. Nobody is greater than him. You know when you start to believe your own lies you fall in your own mess, never …. on your own door step.
Even if you stand,sit dobout, and couche it still mean sit.
People and your followers you have become a blind cult following a man with no hope . My advise is go back to the table reshuffle the dominos and pick another leader and then people might consider the change. Whether you believe it was a volèrè election it is as it is . MOVE ON MY BROTHER IT IS NOT FOR YOU.DLP RULES.
LINNO I know you practiced to stand for salute but my Bredda a no fe you a fe somebody else. You got your votes in your ugly constituency.It did not suit you with your big head both literally and methethorically speaking it was laughable.
Have a great day sour grapes.
Pappy Show!!!!!
Hear Him, ” No body can fool hi.”
You are a big joke, sir.
UWP is in the yard looking it. So who fooled who? Lennox brought in voters and tried to stop DLP voters from coming. Skerrit gave Lennox all the rope he needed and guess what? Lennox used it all up and went back for more. What a shame…
Go skerro go. You should get a bull pissle and whip the ones who did not vote for you one after another. Dominica created a monster so let them get what they deserve. Your Jack A.
That rogue continues to demonstrate madness, dictatorial tendencies! Like Hitler, Papa doc and idiot Amin he wants to portray himself as a god who’s the only one who should be voted and given all powers!!! People of Waitukubuli, the sooner you all can get rid of that rogue infesting the island is the better!!!
This man is an idiot in my opinion. Trupz. Time will expose him FURTHER.
DNO are you sure, you wrote Prime Minister Skerrit word’s, because I feel ashamed of why I reading. Ohh Lord only you know where are we heading…….
I normally don’t comment directly on political issues but I regret to say that this is the saddest statement that I have every read from a Prime Minister.
This man is a raving lunatic. I’m sure he has the names of all those who voted for UWP so that he can victimize them. This leviathan pride must be brought down. He feels he actually owns people now? That is really sad. He wants to unite country, but yet he is on record spilling his vitriolic heart. Really sad to see the monster Dominicans have created. As it is said, you deserve those leaders you chose to represent you! DLP can only measure it’s ‘success’ by how many businesses have closed/left, how high the unemployment rate is and how many jobs have been lost. Money talks, I guess.
Spoken like a true Jekyl & Hyde character. The man needs psychiatrie help if he is not already receiving it. Aman like that can never be truly happy because he trusting nobody.
Now you questioning the right of your constituents to vote for the opposition? So is a dictatorship now then?
a leopard cannot change its skin
he is truly a ROGUE
This how you sending out an olive branch , in your own words go to hell