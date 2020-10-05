SMA student tops 2020 CSEC exams

Former student of the St Mary’s Academy (SMA) Hananel J T Valerie who obtained a total of 11 ones and a two, has been named as the top performer in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

The Ministry of Education released the preliminary results at a press conference this morning- October 5, 2020 at the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU).

Other top performing students include Kyra F Edwards, Convent High School (CHS),11 ones; Jhade A Francois Portsmouth Secondary School (PSS), 10 ones, 2 twos; Kenzo M Royer Arthur Waldron Seventh Day Adventist, 10 ones, 1 two and 2 threes; Shawnalee A Gordon, CHS, 10 ones, 1 two and Philisha J Ettienne PSS, 9 ones 2 twos.

Both Juslina J Romain of the PSS and Judahly G Xavier of St John’s Academy obtained 9 ones and 2 twos while Mhea S A Bardouille of the CHS, N’Dalia Laudat of ITSS and Claire- Ann L telemaque of the Northeast Comprehensive School (NECS) got 9 ones.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), the top scholar, expressed his elation over the news, revealing that this has always been a dream of his.

“This is something that I really work towards but I must admit at a point I wasn’t too sure if it was going to happen but I just want to say that I am happy. I can’t really put into words the emotions right now because it’s been a long couple of months, but I just have to say that I am joyful,” Valerie exclaimed.

He attributed his success to God, his parents, teachers and support team and said “they have all helped me through this period even especially at times when I felt like I couldn’t go further, they have all supported me. They carried me at times when I needed someone to carry me through and gave me the information that I needed to do this exam and I want to thank everyone for this support because it’s really an honor that I can represent my school and my country.”

While the 17-year- old acknowledged that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic made things more challenging, Valerie was determined to use the period to “grow”.

“I focused more on what I could do to thrive from the situation itself and I just want to use that to encourage others out there , that whatever you might be facing, don’t look at the negative but look at how you can get through it because every time you climb a mountain, it’s not to weaken you but to strengthen you, because in life you are going to find many obstacles but the real success is when you can get through them and actually be confident that you did,” he stated.

Currently a student of the Dominica State College (DSC) where he is majoring in Biology, Chemistry and Physics, the scholar reveals that his goal is to become a forensic scientist as he is of the view that we need more of these in the world to assist those in need especially those who have been wrongly convicted.

As in previous years, the females performed better than the males. Therefore, Valerie heartened his male peers to “make focus one of your primary goals, because sometimes we get caught up in the male stereotypes which define us. If you know what you are doing is to help you and help those around you, keep to your goal and don’t let people drive you with things that may seem pleasurable for now. Focus on what you know is right for you.”

Theresa Valerie, Hananel’s mother, was thrilled by her son’s achievement. Quoting the the Bible verse Philipians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength”, she stressed that preparation started with God.

She added, “One of the things that helped our son is he always read and studied ahead. He never waited when he got to the classroom to begin reviewing the subject which was introduced. He always went ahead and I believe that helped a lot in his preparation for his success.”

Echoing the words of his wife, father, Magistrate Hansel Valarie said the news of his son’s triumph did not come as an overwhelming surprise, as Hananel has always been dedicated to his studies.

“To say that we are very very proud of him is an understatement. We encouraged him but we did not push him. We allowed him to go at his own pace, so we can now credit this achievement to his dedication, his seriousness to his studies but above all we know that it is God’s doing. He has blessed him with a good mind and a good spirit and we have seen it throughout his educational career so far from preschool up to the present time,” the proud father told us.

Principal of the SMA, Sylivia Jno Baptiste, also had words of commendation for Valarie describing him as a steadfast student, who has always gone above and beyond during his time at the learning institution.

The SMA has always been one of the top schools on island in the CSEC exams, and according to Jno Baptiste, that success can be attributed to the dedication of the students, teachers and parents.

Jno Baptiste noted that while the school continues to strive for academic excellence, special attention is also paid to other areas to ensure that students are “well rounded individuals.”

Full CXC results can downloaded from link below:

https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CXC-Results-2020.pptx