UPDATE: Small aircraft goes down in sea off Marigot

Dominica News Online - Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at 8:08 PM
Local search party goes out to look for the aircraft

Reports indicate that a small aircraft went down in the sea off the coast of Marigot earlier this evening.

According to information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO), the aircraft was one five small planes which were approaching Dominica from the direction of Guadeloupe.

French media has reported that there were four people on board the small Piper F-OGKO passenger plane – two pilots and two passengers. The information also indicates that one of the pilots is from Guadeloupe.

According to the report, the aircraft were travelling to Dominica as part of a trip organized by the “Ailes de Guadeloupe” club.

A search is underway for the missing plane.

DNO will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

