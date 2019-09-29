Some requirements for our politicians: It is time to vote differently

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article which has been republished from Caribbean News Global, was written by Drexwell Seymour from the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI). He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting at age 19 and a MBA in Finance at age 20. In 1992 at age 22, he took and passed all four parts of the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam. He is currently part of a credit union exploratory committee and hopes to have credit unions established soon in the TCI. His articles are also posted on his website www.drexwellseymour.com

Although written in a Turks and Caicos Islands context, the message bears relevance for Caribbean democracies.

Introduction

The majority of us perhaps vote for individuals based on the affiliation with a political party and therefore no matter who the party endorses to run, that individual will win. Most times, we know they are not the right person but we still vote for them because they represent the party of our choice.

As we prepare for elections in 2020/21, let us vote differently by voting for the best individual no matter their political persuasion.

This article will summarize some of the requirements for our politicians in the upcoming general election and beyond.

