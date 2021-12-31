Somerset Sports Club feeds less fortunate

Following their donations of Food supplies, drinks and toiletries to the Dominica Infirmary and the Grotto Home for the Homeless to the tune of over $800.00 on December 23rd 2021, the St. Joseph based Sagicor General Somerset Sports Club, (Somerset) ended their Community Outreach Program for the year, by feeding the less fortunate of the village of St. Joseph.

On Monday December 27th, the Sports Club provided thirty 30 hot meals to some less fortunate brothers and sisters in the community as a climax to their Outreach Program for this year.

The hot meals were very well received, and the fact that a few came back for a second serving is a clear indication by some of our brothers and sisters of the importance to satisfy that dire need when hunger strikes.

Somerset has been providing hot meals to the less fortunate in the community over the past six years consecutively, but given that situation, the club is willing to discuss and consider the possibility of providing such a service other than just at Christmas, subject of course, to the availability of resources.

Prior to that, on December 24th, the club delivered grocery hampers to three senior citizens of the village of St. Joseph ad its environs in an attempt to help them celebrate a better Christmas, 2021.

We extend profound gratitude to all those who made the extraordinary sacrifice (including former members residing overseas) to make these activities possible.