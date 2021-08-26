Soufriere MP calls on Dominicans to join her ‘war on COVID-19’ following death in her constituency

Parliamentary Representative of the Soufrière constituency, Denise Charles, is using the first COVID-19 related death in her constituency – the second in Dominica – to drive home the message that vaccination is the answer to overcoming the scourge of the coronavirus.
Charles suggests in a Facebook post, that the victim, Sylvester Jno Baptiste, in his 70s, from the village of Pointe Michel, seldom left his house and was most likely infected by a loved one.
“How many more loved ones do we have to bury for us to come together to fight back?” she asked in her Facebook statement. “I have declared war on COVID-19 in the Soufriere Constituency. It breaks my heart to lose a constituent because of a virus that we can all stop together. My friends, COVID-19 is a silent killer and has come like a thief in the night to cause us grief and pain. We have to fight back!”
Charles said Dominica’s main and proven weapon in this fight based on its own medical data, is that the vaccinated do not die from COVID, and are mostly asymptomatic if they contract the disease.
“Can we say the same for those of us who are unvaccinated?. The simple answer is NO,” the MP contends.
She said the unvaccinated have no defense against this silent killer, no antibodies to fight back.
“One can move from stable, to unstable, to dead in a matter of hours or days,” she stated. “The only way to stamp out COVID from our constituency is to ensure that all those who can get vaccinated join this war against COVID.”
She said that this pandemic is the biggest threat to livelihoods, spiritual and social life and asserted that if it continues to surge, it will affect the country’s economy.
“Let us stand up to save the lives of our loved ones and stop the spread of this virus. Join me in this battle to fight back! Each for All; All for Each! One love my people!” the Soufriere MP declared.
Charles also sent words of comfort and offered condolences to the family of the deceased Pointe Michel resident.
The parliamentary representative for Soufriere demonstrated real leadership by addressing the death of one of her constituents. She understood the importance of the moment and used it to further create the awareness that is so lacking in our beautiful Dominica. Good leaders use moments like this as a teachable moment and that’s exactly what she did. Kudos to her for demonstrating true leadership.
Dominicans keep amazing me with their nonsensical comments. I believe the parliamentary representative was simply taking the opportunity to alert her constituents of the need to take this virus seriously and do everything within their power to stay safe yet folks found it necessary to insult her and spill all sorts of falsehoods. People, the country will continue on that trajectory if we do not get our act together and do what the world knows to be an effective solution to the pandemic. Stimulus packages to affected persons will only work as a bandaid to this virus. Getting the virus under control is the only answer to getting the country back to business as usual. Take the vaccine and stop the spread. Stay safe.
I wonder why Denises photo was all of a sudden replaced by DNO with Sylvesters one? Did that Labour mouthpiece Charles order DNO to replace it because her photo was not pleasing her insatiable vanity?
ADMIN: No, the government has never done that nor are they able to. We were able to attain the photo of the deceased and believed it more relevant to the story.
Hahaha…, DNO. The fact that you deemed it necessary to defend yourself, tells the real story. You are almost as good as Roosevelt.
ADMIN: Here’s the ‘real’ story: any comment we publish no matter how baseless or frivolous it may seem to us will be believed by others and taken into consideration.
Knowing this, we could simply delete such comments instead of responding ,however, we favour freedom of expression as outlined by and protected by our constitution – regardless of what you or anyone (including the government) has to opine.
“Charles said Dominica’s main and proven weapon in this fight based on its own medical data, is that the vaccinated do not die from COVID, and are mostly asymptomatic if they contract the disease.”
Were the two people who died vaccinated? Not being vaccinated is not what killed them. I know for sure one had serious underlying conditions. might sound cold hearted of me, but she is speaking with no fact. The vaccinated do not die from COVID? Just yesterday i was looking at statistics of the thousands of vaccinated people who have died. This lady is talking absolute trash and is misleading the public in a very irresponsible manner. As a leader, you should be very objective and give the best advice. She isnt speaking on any side effects, age restrictions for vaccines, underlying conditions, NONE of that. From start this woman has only been about forcing people to take this vaccine one way or another. Tourism will still suffer lady. no such thing as herd immunity if you can still get…
IDK why her constituents not encouraging her to take out that mop in her head. Vaccination doesnt stop contracting COVID. The person die already. Denise is not an authority on this virus and she is only repeating hearsay. Ok the person died in her constituency. But right now she is pushing fear mongering in an attempt to get everyone injected with this ……………………… Besy she just say, “if you dont get vaccinated you and your children are going to die, and if all you dont die, jail for all you!”. best she had just say that. I can see her getting angry and raising her voice and weave flying all over the place while she tries to scare proper thinking people into being part and parcel ……………….
When are you going to get it. Is the long, bushy, disheveled horse hair wig preventing from realizing that your war on COVID-19 should also include a financial package for businesses and those who are laid off from work by the frequent lockdowns?
Taking the vaccines by only is not the panacea to the multiplicity of problems brought on by the pandemic.
All you see, this are the same people you all put your trust in at election times. Only lies these people are telling you. They don’t care about all you, they only care about their bank accounts. I hope all you have learned a valuable lesson for next election and kick them out.
Denise why you trying to make political capital out of this disease. That is very silly and poor. Covid doesn’t know the difference between you and Skerrit or Linton. Just pray if it make you feel better, keep your distance, keep clean, wear your mask and help people quietly without making such a noise.
“She said the unvaccinated have no defense against this silent killer, no antibodies to fight back.” – says the doltish who went from Petro Caribe to being a minister.
Hi Denise, just to let you know that I have lots of defenses including ginger, garlic, tumeric, and tabac zobie. Oh and by the way, check this out –
Stats coming out of several countries show vaccinated people are spreading Covid-19, as evidence mounts the vaccine is actually causing viral variants and infections as experts predicted. See (…link removed…)
Maybe you need to shut your mouth!!!
ADMIN: If it can be avoided we would rather not edit or modify comments. However, the previous url provided links to misleading or unverified information. The following links provide the direct sources of the data used in the article.
The first link can be used to compare statistics from countries all over the world including the countries mentioned in the article (Israel, Iceland and Gibraltar): https://ourworldindata.org/vaccination-israel-impact
The original tweet referenced in the article: https://twitter.com/MichaelPSenger/status/1420812757427908610?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
I agree with what the Parl Rep said this virus has no respect for no one be safe everyone and go get vax,
PM, ministers and even other parties all singing the same song but conveniently leaving out the most important verse… the death spike we are currently seeing in D A… were they vaccinated? everday few days a next young person dying, everybody acting like they oblivious to the obvious.
Are we so obedient to the authorities that we have given them our blessing to ignore an ongoing death spike???
Is the War on Poverty over???
What about the other Wars all the other Wars that Started before Covid!!!
War on Diabetes,,,
War on Cancer,,,
War on Spousal Abuse!!!
War on Child Molestation and Human Trafficking!!!
Is not so people does come and Declare War nuh!!!
Before you call Army to Fight War you must train them soldiers Combat Moves,,,
The Only way to Beat Covid is to do it Holistically: Some serious Ginger Tea, with some Turmeric in it combined with some garlic, One hot cup before you leave the house and another one when you get back in (EveryTime),,,
Regular Sea Bath so the Salt water and suck out all those toxins from the body,,,
Make your food with Natural Herbs and spices, learn to use Beans as meat as the Good Words say “Use the Plants as Meat”
STOP!!! eating all this western Diet and taking all these medical supplements!!!
Go back to your ROOTS people Eat what you grow and Grow what you Eat!!!
Lol Or know the Farmer who grows…
You are right, you have listed another way, some may disagree with you, but that is fine. It is said that for every human illness somewhere in the world, there exist a plant or plants which help or aide in the process of healing diseases and preventing diseases. I find it very disturbing when I hear the same narrative, that Vaccination is the only way, so dogmatic used to satisfy the unreasoning mind, it is ludicrous. Then there is the other narrative, it is based on science. The science of today can, be considered as a religion, no one questions its authoritative body, acceptance on blind faith. No one ever talks about holistic health approach to the situation as though such thing does not exist. The issue before us is a decision we have to make, either we are working towards taking back our freedom or accepting bondage.
Denise, your message is right on! As I have said before, many Dominicans speak about faith in God, saying He gave them herbs for medicine, but they cannot go into their backyard and pick the herb that will fight against that deadly Corvid-19 virus, for that is not the way God and faith in His works
This Corvid-19 destructiveness is part of God’s discipline against His people to show them how to apply their faith in Him, for His glory
The call for the vaccine from the government of the Nation is the call from God to obey His command, through them. But the reaction of the people is disobedience. And what is the outcome of their disobedience? It is the judgment of death all the way!
How can people claim to have faith in God when they won’t use that faith to accept the weapon to fight against their fleshly afflictions? The weapon against Corvid-19 is the vaccine provided by the Government–take it or leave it–but faith without works is dead!
Elizabeth, I declaring war on you right now; demanding you to tell me what kind of war that ugly woman can declare on COVID-19.
You all had better be prepared to have as much hospital wards and space to accommodate dead, and the not yet dead with the virus.
Politics cannot help in this case heads of States, such as the British Prime minster, Donald Trump, and many in the the American House and Senate; came down with the virus; Denise have something coming that no politics can help.
……. but all you, where they get Denise nuh.
{“Charles said Dominica’s main and proven weapon in this fight based on its own medical data, is that the vaccinated do not die from COVID, and are mostly asymptomatic if they contract the disease.”}
That is not totally true Denise. Some vaccinated persons get severely ill & unfortunately die. By the way, the vast majority of unvaccinated persons who get Covid are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and most of the unvaccinated recover from the illness without needing any hospitalization. Just take a look at Dominica’s cases with over 80% of the cases being asymptomatic.
{“She said the unvaccinated have no defense against this silent killer, no antibodies to fight back.”}
Utter nonsense. Please send a secondary school student in Denise constituency to enlighten her about the natural immune defense & offense capabilities that God – the master designer – created our body with.
Channel 1, your information is scientifically sound. Thanks.
Do these Ministers read to educate themselves? Obviously not. They seem to spew fictitious information to create a specific narrative to suit their selfish agenda.
Look at the numerous false assertions pontificated by this ignorant Minister. A good primary school student is much more informed about the virus than this lady. No wonder the country is in such dire straits. It’s not surprising that these foolhardy imbeciles ridicule Mr. Linton every time he tries his hardest to bring enlightenment to the parliament.
All that Layla about vaccinated vs unvaccinated then (Charles also sent words of comfort and offered condolences to the family of the deceased Pointe Michel resident)
Mi majeee
Does your war on covid also involve distributing food packages to selected people in the dead of night????
Wicked set of people!!!
%, I’m not BIG on food packages. This is the reason. Many times, especially the elderly folks, have some sort of pre-existing medical condition (diabetes, high cholesterol, etc). The food packages that t are given are usually cheap, sugary, starchy, high cholesterol foods which are bad for human consumption.
Give them a voucher and let them purchase their own food. Hopefully, they will purchase healthful foods. Give them a financial package to buy some basic household and personal necessities.
DLP will never ask for advise from overeducated AHOLES like BWA BANDAY and FRANCISCO-DOGS.For more than twenty years these waste- of- time UWP JACK A’S are irrelevant,a group of lazy,lying,hungry for power BLUE BUGS.The same way we rebuilt Dominica after Maria,so to we will survive COVID-19 and we will do so with our blood,sweat and tears.UWP can go to HELL,we did not get their heip after Maria,we don’t need it now.CON ARTISTS.These guys are hoping to get into power on the SUFFERING of the Dominican people.BWA BANDAY,FRANCISCO-DOGS and % will burn in hell.Talking from both sides of their lying mouth.
Take it easy Mr. Clown before you burst a vain unnecessarily Fortunately UWP does not have any Jack A’s among them that’s why the Dictator is so scared of them especially in parliament. What they have are well intentioned Dcans who can see outside of party colors and call a spade a spade. Sadly no one in the cabal can call an A an A if the Dictator says its a B. They would all fall in line rather quickly and apologize to him almighty and now start calling an A a B . Blessings my brother
No instead they just take it. Asking and taking is two different things. Remember in 2020 when Lennox put recommendations? one of which was to close the country in order to get things under control? Skerrit was forced to do it, but only after he allowed tourist and infected people to come in. If he had listened to Lennox, maybe it would be different. He also made recommendations on financing to small business, stimulus packages from money received form int’l donors to Dominicans. But no, only bus drivers got some money. Maybe some small businesses. but thats it. Remember when Lennox was trying to push for a thriving cannabis sector since 2014? Skerrit and the AG said absolutely not in the foreseeable future. Now they want to establish it. All they do it bite their ideas and recommendations. You would never know because you only listen to what DLP tell you. Instead of listening to both sides, doing your own research, and thinking objectively for your and dominica’s betterment.
Just some incontrovertible proof that your call for togetherness and for all hands on deck to fight the exponential rise in the coronavirus cases is insincere. In parliament, every time Mr. Linton espouses sensible and workable strategies to combat the spread of this deadly virus, he is collectively ridiculed and crudely excoriated by the dunces of the ruling plutocracy.
You can fool some of the people sometimes but you can’t fool all the people all the times. While the coronavirus ravages the country you feel completely comfortable playing your petty political games. Ridiculous!
U need a few rolls of tissue paper to wipe ur mouth
When these uncaring hypocrites and sadists in government give the people financial aid not only to buy food but to also purchase masks, soap hand sanitizers, pay their water bills then I might begin to take you serious.ly
Your call to work together in order to overcome this plague rings hollow. You and your colleagues have perfected the art of exclusion and division and still continue to do so on a daily basis.
Minister, just like your fake wig you are as fake as a $3 dollar bill. Your words and your actions are as wide apart as the North Pole is from the South Pole. Your regime has no credibility left. Your party has sown discord for twenty-one consecutive years and now you find yourself in a bind you screaming togetherness. Go to HELL with your political gimmick.
What a shame being a professional and attacking a woman about her WIG..this is a shame and should apologize. Politics is dirty.
I’m amazed at the amount of people who are frantically worried about their body and give no thoughts about their soul. The end of all things are at the threshold, now is the time to give God our life. Because my people, with or without vaccine death will come. So what about your soul?
What a hypocrite. She and her minions are the ones who are exposing Dominicans to cruise ship tourism where vaccinated people may still carry and transmit the virus to tour operators, guides, and stallholders. Shame on them all.
This woman is an obvious fool. always had book smart but no bloody common sense. She thinks if everyone get vaccinated noone can die from COVID-19, when everyday on the news we hear about deaths of vaccinated people. We hear about mutations of the virus because of the vaccinations and new strains basically are unphased by these made up cocktails we are accepting as “vaccines”. For me, if i take a vaccine for malaria, and i get malaria, or a vaccine for measles, and i get measles, or polio, and i still get polio, even after how much booster shots, then i would really feel stupid. Best i had never take no vaccine. Worse i can give it to my brother or sister. Even more worse i had get sick sick sick when i took them, God knows whats going on in my body. Denise Charles can follows orders well, worse if you write it down for her. Right now she is executing her orders, whether we like it or not. Idk why she doesnt focus on putting a jetty for the fisher folk down there. a fishing village.
Here is my response to the call of Mrs Charles:
Matthew 25-26. 25Jesus knew what they were thinking, so he said to them:
Any kingdom where people fight each other will end up ruined. And a town or family that fights will soon destroy itself. 26So if Satan fights against himself, how can his kingdom last?
When I think of Covid 19 I think of China, Skerrit and the corrupt party. I am in a greater battle against them than what they call Covid 19.
To me covid 19 is like wrestling against flesh and blood but Skerrit, China and members of the corrupt party is like fighting Demons or what the Bible refers to as principalities, powers and rulers of darkness
It is sad when people like you create your own demons to fight against. The mind endowed to you by God with the use of imagination, why are you using it to create enemies for yourself based on your partisan political beliefs. Why are you using a pen name, evil one, do you feel comfortable and using such name and them quoting the bible the word of God, so long.
The only battle I will join you in is the battle to get rid of Roosevelt Skerrit and his 18 greedy and very corrupt ministers of which you are part of
Either you join the war or shut up. Whom are you going to replace Skerrit with? Lennox Linton? Not on this earth, not on the next one.
Any Dominican will do a much better job than Skerrit. This man has done widespread and irreparable harm to the country.
He takes too much of the country’s financial resources and gives too little to the citizens. It’s like this. He is given a nice, fleshy, well barbecued chicken leg. He eats all the flesh, every bit of it, then throw the bare chewed up bones ( chewed till the bones become like dust) to the people.
The man is by far the WORST head of government that Dominica has ever had. He’s evil, incoherent, ultra-selfish, greedy, uncaring, undisciplined, hypersensitive, vengeful, egomaniacal and dead from the neck up. The man is a colossal fool who is supremely unfit to sit in the chair as prime minister.
To be honest, almost any Dominican will do. Skerrit is not the smartest man. He relies heavily upon the help of the public servants in the government like the Financial Secretary. Without her, he cannot make any sound decision. Same for laws, same for taxes. THEY ADVISE HIM… and he just says yes or no. He is void of ideas as technical staff have to think them up for him. Skerrit is not as brilliant as he would like to seem. for me is majee he does be doing, muchless for if he had no help. Simple things like replanting all cash crops (coconuts, peppers, etc) immediately after Maria on crown/stateland to ensure viable cash crops nd agro processing would have made a huge difference in Dominica. He couldnt even think of that. Now all agro processors who use coconut oil are forced to import. Copra oil same thing, DCP must import copra oil, shamefully. All our pepper sauce producers import their hot pepper mash, shamefully. But is Skerrit that have the education and the brain right? ok.
I wonder on whose side she is? Look Madam,
1. Covid-19 was born in China
2. Dominica is like a colony of China thanks to Roosevelt Skerrit and his greedy ministers
3. It was the carelessness of Roosevelt Skerrit, Gretta Robert, Dr. Darroux and the that brought covid 19 in Dominica.
So madam are you going to fight China? Are you going to fight Roosevelt Skerrit, Gretta Robert and Dr. Darroux for their carelessness? If not then shut up 😉😉😉
…she just talks her talk. That’s all. They think propaganda will keep them in power. They have nothing else to offer the people but propaganda, lies, empty promises and the odd 10 dollar note. Wake up, for Christ sake wake up people and fight this evil government and their false prophets.
AMEN!!!!!! And Blackmore. them man that coming in backdoor. When is elections time they themselves encouraged that practice 100%.
Which war she fighting? Fighting against the same China President Trump in his capacity of US president referred to as The China disease? And in Dominica they in bed with that same China, whose symbol is the Red Dragon, similar to the Dragon in Revelation 12, that would introduce the Anti Christ and the Mark of the Beast? No wonder the one group in the entire world that have suffered the most throughout the covid 19 era is the religious body since they can’t go and worship, which is the norm in China, the red dragon country
the building is just a building. you can worship at your home with your family. the singing and dancing, running up and down. talking gibberish and saying you talking in tongues and the rest of the good time in church like it is a dancehall or a club can also be done in your home. Also, Chinese are religious people. Granted many Chinese put their country before their religion, the nation has a wide variety of religious practices inclusive of Islam and Catholicism and other protestant churches.
“Charles said Dominica’s main and proven weapon in this fight based on its own medical data, is that the vaccinated do not die from COVID, and are mostly asymptomatic if they contract the disease.’
Somebody reading that crap not knowing better because they do not read or listen to international news, will believe the nonsense this woman has spoken in the quote!
How many vaccines was researched, developed, tested, and manufactured in Dominica?
All she has done here is plagiarized something she read; what data she is talking about in Dominica, when the America CDC, and the WHO has long confirmed the vaccines do prevent the worst case scenario.
I can name people who died from COVID-19 even medical doctors after they were vaccinated!
This is not intended to prevent anyone from accepting vaccination, because it do save life’s.
I am simply exposing the deceit, and lying boastfulness by those corrupted Dominica politicians!
You all do not have squat in Dominica; all you have is…
Amen. Whats worse is they try to speak their untruths and rubbish loudly with all the confidence to their illiterate and ignorant supporters, who then turn and do the same. Fools fooling fools. Dominica doesnt know whether it is going of coming with these kinds of people. manipulators. liars. Decietful. And she is not a stupid woman you know. Granted she is mostly book smart, but if she read, and im sure she has, she wouldknow better, which she does. The better doesnt fall in line with their agenda. Tourism will fail under COVID. Vaccinated or not. Better find a new ministry. Try a ministry of manufacturing and agro processing. That is how Dominica can stay afloat. high Value added products that are exported for foreign exchange. Instead of waiting for cruise ship to land with cheap piche tourists.
STUPES! STUPES! STUPESSSS
Join what war on COVID-19?
You wig head; you had better realize the roosters are now cumming home to roost; while you all are still playing politics with this thing; the virus have been undermining its way through the country; now surfacing, rising its ugly head out of control apparently killing people in addition to the unknown killed by this virus in Dominica.
“How many more loved ones do we have to bury for us to come together to fight back?”(Denise Charles).
This fight back talk is nothing more than hot carbon dioxide, gas, in actuality “fart talk;” but as everything else you believe because you are in politics, any rubbish you talk will cause the virus to simple disappear.
I warned before, that Dominica’s population is very small; I am not wishing what seems inevitable, but based on the following statistics you had better begin to worry, our nation can become totally extinct!
New Study Estimates More Than 900,000 People Have Died Of …
https://www.npr…
Con:
I warned before, that Dominica’s population is very small; I am not wishing what seems inevitable, but based on the following statistics you had better begin to worry, our nation can become totally extinct!
New Study Estimates More Than 900,000 People Have Died Of …
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/05/06/994287048
May 06, 2021 · New Study Estimates More Than 900,000 People Have Died Of COVID-19 In U.S. : Coronavirus Updates The total, estimated by researchers at …
So, all I am conveying is that; they say there are seventy thousand people in the country; which is a lie; but even at that whereas 900; 000 people have died killed by the virus in America, how long will it take to kill our entire population if we do not lock down the country, and make the vaccine mandatory?
That is the only war that can help protect from the virus!
Telemaque, the war that Denise Charles is asking us to join, is against, that deadly virus. She is telling us that the greatest weapon against that virus is the vaccine. What is your question against what she said? What is the politics that she is playing by advising her constituency to protect their lives from this deadly virus?
You want to talk “doctor” go and do that to your community of vermins and parasites, in your Twilight Zone territory. They may be the only ones who have not yet heard the conceited and foolish bragging information that you have spoken above.
You see you that woman there, you will always become the enemy of everybody who crosses path you.
I read a couple of comments you wrote which gave me the impression you were returning to your honest self of more than twenty years ago on Cakafet
In another subject I just commend you, now I am reading your attack on me.
Are you not tired of sending me into your twilight zone where I met you the day when I wilfully eat all your food and drank all your beer leaving you hungry, eh, eh.
Hahahahah!
Be quite Elizabeth.
Yes Elizabeth; I am so dumb I do not know what she is talking about!
I don’t know she is playing politics: Playing politics talking about some Dominica medical data the have on COVID-19!The data she have on COVID-19 is known all over the world.
I despise the DLP and no support of the Dictatorship. However, Denise is correct in her stance on the dreaded disease. Granted we may all argue that we are in this surge due to ALLEGED government and their cabalists malpractices but we MUST as a nation look beyond that now and do what is right. One death is already too much but when Mr. COVID come knocking so close to home I guarantee you that BAZIL toak toak toak (the grim ripper) is right behind him.
We must not wait on the Dictator to mandate the vaccine, rather we must as a people dispel and chastise those conspiracy theorists especially those in the medical fraternity whenever we have the opportunity. YES, shame them in public. Further, any medical professional in Dca that refuses to be vaccinated should be fired forthwith. That should also include ministers laying pipe for DOWASCO high day , teachers, police, fire and ambulance and customs. No pity for those who know better but refuse to set this example. YES I said…
@Bwa-Banday, you know that I am not with you about the DLP, because I will always be a Laborite–not that I will simply swallow what they have to say and do–I am one who will scold them when I think it is right to do so.
Now I am with you about this message from Denise Charles. I don’t see anything about politics in her message, but her concern for the people of her constituency, and Dominicans on the whole.
Let us strive to remain together because we love our country and our people–let us encourage them to do what is right for their own good. Politicians will always be who and what they are–simply looking out for their own fame and popularity. We, Dominicans need to get that fact into our heads–but keep an eye on those we want to lead us. Denise Charles is very good for her constituency.
Mandate the vaccine? It’s people with your mind-frame who make the government feel comfortable to encroach beyond their bounds by breaching the civil and constitutional rights of the citizens with impunity.
The current ruling administration already has no regard for the laws and constitution of Dominica. The ‘leader’ boldly and publicly stated this. Now people like you, Bwa-Banday, are unwittingly supporting Mr. Skerrit and his lawless regime in trampling the people’s rights. I’ve lost respect.
In closing, I want to repeat this. No alien substance should be put into my body without my consent. No man should decide this. PERIOD!
It’s the vaccine now what’s next? We are going down a slippery slope. You, Bwa-Banday is sadly misguided.
Maybe not in Dominica, but there is a small chance of death(about 0.00005783333% )even if you’re vaccinated…
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/health-departments/breakthrough-cases.html
That’s true but those who believe that the vaccine is the silver bullet have failed to acknowledge this.
I took the vaccine because I believe it reduces the chance of you becoming seriously ill and dying. That’s just my belief. I don’t have a monopoly on knowledge So I would not denigrate those who do not share my belief. They are fully entitled to their own opinion. That’s where I have the problem with some of these overly aggressive pro vaccine advocates.