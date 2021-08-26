Soufriere MP calls on Dominicans to join her ‘war on COVID-19’ following death in her constituency

Parliamentary Representative of the Soufrière constituency, Denise Charles, is using the first COVID-19 related death in her constituency – the second in Dominica – to drive home the message that vaccination is the answer to overcoming the scourge of the coronavirus.

Charles suggests in a Facebook post, that the victim, Sylvester Jno Baptiste, in his 70s, from the village of Pointe Michel, seldom left his house and was most likely infected by a loved one.

“How many more loved ones do we have to bury for us to come together to fight back?” she asked in her Facebook statement. “I have declared war on COVID-19 in the Soufriere Constituency. It breaks my heart to lose a constituent because of a virus that we can all stop together. My friends, COVID-19 is a silent killer and has come like a thief in the night to cause us grief and pain. We have to fight back!”

Charles said Dominica’s main and proven weapon in this fight based on its own medical data, is that the vaccinated do not die from COVID, and are mostly asymptomatic if they contract the disease.

“Can we say the same for those of us who are unvaccinated?. The simple answer is NO,” the MP contends.

She said the unvaccinated have no defense against this silent killer, no antibodies to fight back.

“One can move from stable, to unstable, to dead in a matter of hours or days,” she stated. “The only way to stamp out COVID from our constituency is to ensure that all those who can get vaccinated join this war against COVID.”

She said that this pandemic is the biggest threat to livelihoods, spiritual and social life and asserted that if it continues to surge, it will affect the country’s economy.

“Let us stand up to save the lives of our loved ones and stop the spread of this virus. Join me in this battle to fight back! Each for All; All for Each! One love my people!” the Soufriere MP declared.

Charles also sent words of comfort and offered condolences to the family of the deceased Pointe Michel resident.