Sour Sour wins Road March title gain

Charles “Sour Sour” Isaac has recaptured the Carnival Road March title with his popular hit “I Enjoy My Life.”

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Dominica Calypso Association Deryck “De Hunter” St Rose made the announcement during an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO) on Wednesday.

According to St. Rose, the three songs that dominated the road on Carnival Monday and Tuesday were Sour Sour’s “I Enjoy My Life”, Jay Dee’s, “Mama that is Mas” and Tasha P’s “Treadmill”.

“On Monday Jay Dee had 67 plays, Tasha P had 64, Sour Sour had 80 and on Tuesday Jay Dee had 80 plays, Tasha P 77, Sour Sour 77,” St. Rose revealed. “When we tabulated the average, it was revealed that Jay Dee got 147 plays, Tasha P 141 and Sour Sour 157. So, Sour Sour is the Road March King for 2020 with his popular hit I enjoy My life.”

The calypsonian received a cash prize of $3000.

“I really want to congratulate Sour Sour for doing it again, back-to-back,” St. Rose stated. “He really said he was the undisputed King and he knew what he was talking about.”

He encouraged the bands to continue playing calypso since it’s part of the art form, “and we have to promote our product.”

“It’s important to promote what we have,” St Rose said.

Sour Sour first tied for the Road March title with the Hurricane in 1994 with his very popular Cool Pipe. He also won in 2011 with “No name, No Warrant” popularly known as “Yaw Yaw” and again in 2019 with “Grinder”.