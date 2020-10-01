South East FC in search of back to back DFA Premier League championships this weekend

As the final weekend of the 2020 Dominica Football Association’s (DFA) Premier Division championship approaches, only two clubs are in a position capturing the coveted title and the $20 000 cash prize.

Reigning champions South East FC heads the point standing with 34 points while title contenders, Happi Bath Estate FC, are in second place with 33.

Happi Bath Estate FC made the journey to the championship a little more difficult for themselves by failing to secure victory last weekend in the second match of a double header at Windsor Park Sports Stadium .

Playing against lowly ranked Belfast Estate Mahaut Soca Strikers FC, Bath Estate FC came from behind to secure a one-all draw. Adison Denis of Soca Strikers FC capitalized on a goalkeeping blunder by Bath Estate’s goalie Owen Oscar and placed the ball in the empty goal to give his club a one-nil advantage in the 30th minute of the encounter.

In the second half of play, Bath Estate found the equalizer in the 59th minute when captain Kelrick Walter’s beautiful strike proved too much for Soca Strikers FC custodian, Casimir Benjamin.

The one point which Bath Estate FC secured in that match brought their tally to 33 points, just one point fewer than defending champions Sagicor General South East FC.

In the other Premier Division encounter which was played last weekend, LA Enterprises Bombers FC defeated Central Cooperative Credit Union Dublanc FC by three goals to one. Cobin Paul continued his fine goal scoring form as he found the back of the net twice. Romario Burgins converted the other goal for Bombers. Mc Coney Royer scored the lone goal for Dublanc FC.

To capture the championship, Bath Estate FC must win their last game against Promex Harlem FC and hopes that South East FC loses its last game. However, the title hopes of South East FC rests in their hands as a victory over Dublanc FC will hand them back to back championships regardless of the results in the Bath Estate FC and Harlem United encounter.