2018 IOC awardee, Sharome Burton, to cover 2020 Youth Winter Olympics

The 2018 International Olympic Committee (IOC) Young Sports Reporter of the Year, Sharome Burton, who was selected to cover the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics Games to be held in Switzerland said he is thankful for the opportunity and plans to make the best of it.

Burton, a former employee at state-owned DBS Radio, won the prestigious Steve Parry Award for the best young reporter at the 3rd IOC Young Reporters Programme in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He beat 35 other hand-picked outstanding young journalists from around the world who took part in the three-week programme which ran alongside the Youth Olympic Games.

“I am thankful for the opportunity and I am looking to make the best of it,” he said during an interview on DBS Radio. “I have seen snow, just about 5 months ago…but to be up there in Switzerland and to have actual snow, feet of snow that’s going to be something entirely different.”

According to Burton, it is a major global event and he would have to do research and the necessary preparation.

He went on to say that he will be working along-side some of best sports reporters of the world and he is looking forward to the many challenges of covering winter sports.

Burton also said he hopes to make himself, family and country proud.

He is currently studying mechanical engineering in the United States.