2018 IOC awardee, Sharome Burton, to cover 2020 Youth Winter Olympics

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at 8:59 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Sharome Burton

The 2018 International Olympic Committee (IOC) Young Sports Reporter of the Year, Sharome Burton, who was selected to cover the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics Games to be held in Switzerland said he is thankful for the opportunity and plans to make the best of it.

Burton, a former employee at state-owned DBS Radio, won the prestigious Steve Parry Award for the best young reporter at the 3rd IOC Young Reporters Programme in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He beat 35 other hand-picked outstanding young journalists from around the world who took part in the three-week programme which ran alongside the Youth Olympic Games.

 “I am thankful for the opportunity and I am looking to make the best of it,” he said during an interview on DBS Radio. “I have seen snow, just about 5 months ago…but to be up there in Switzerland and to have actual snow, feet of snow that’s going to be something entirely different.”

According to Burton, it is a major global event and he would have to do research and the necessary preparation.

He went on to say that he will be working along-side some of best sports reporters of the world and he is looking forward to the many challenges of covering winter sports.

Burton also said he hopes to make himself, family and country proud.

He is currently studying mechanical engineering in the United States.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.