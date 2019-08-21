Barbados A cricket team to tour Dominica

The Dominica Cricket Academy will host a Barbados A Team in Dominica from August 22nd to August 30th.

The tour forms part of the 2018/19 program of the Dominica Cricket Academy in which the Barbados A Team will play a series of matches against a Dominica Under 23 Team.

The series will include three (3) 50 over matches and two (2) T20 matches.

The Dominica Cricket Academy is an institution of the Dominica Cricket Association. This is a U23 program which was newly implemented by the Cricket Academy to bridge the gap between the Under 19 level and the senior level. The program was first proposed and suggested by the Head Coach of the Cricket Academy, Sam Kirnon, as a major part of his development plans. It was designed especially for players who graduated from the Cricket Academy and the U19 level and who are in transition to the senior level.

The Cricket Academy recognized the gap and decided to keep the main core of talented players of this category together and assist them in their development. The Under 23 Team consists mainly of former and current academy players such as the 2018 ICC Under 19 World Cup leading runs scorer, Alick Athanaze, Windward Islands Under 19 wicket-keeper Tahj Tavernier and current UWI ( Cave Hill Campus) students Gilon Tyson and Gian Benjamin.

The Barbados A Team will feature players like Keon Harding who is currently playing for Windies A Team against India and contracted by Barbados Pride. In the team also is Nicholas Kirton, the captain, who plays for Combined Campuses and Colleges together with selectees of the current WI U19 squad and former WI U19 players.

The Dominica U23 will play in the first 50 over match of the series against the Barbados A Team on Friday August 23rd at Windsor Park Stadium from 9:30 a.m. In the second 50 over match, the two (2) teams will clash again on Sunday August 25th at the Benjamin’s Park from 9:30 a.m. and on Tuesday August 27th the last 50 over match will be held at the same venue and time.

Following the 50 over matches, the two (2) teams will play a double-header T20 on Thursday August 29th at Benjamin’s Park from 9:00 a.m.

The Dominica Cricket Academy looks forward to see the Under 23 Team use this opportunity to display their skills and deliver great performances during this tour as they move on to the senior level and beyond.

“We have seen the benefits of the Dominica Cricket Academy where former Windward and West Indies U19 player, Alick Athanaze has been contracted by the Volcanoes Franchise for 2019/20 Cricket Season and represented the Windies B Team last year on the tour of Canada,” the Cricket Academy states in a release. “Gilon Tyson secured a scholarship to attend the University of the West indies (Cave Hill Campus). Kershaski Jno lewis, Joshua Challenger and Deon Burton got a contract to play league cricket in England for the 2019 Season.”

From the inception of the Dominica Cricket Academy in 2014, eleven (11) academy-trained players have represented the Dominica Senior National Team and twenty-one (21) players have represented the Windward Islands U19 Team. Just recently, four (4) players were selected to the Windward Islands U19 Team for the Regional U19 Tournament in St. Vincent.

The Dominica Cricket Academy expresses is appreciation to the staff, chairman and board of directors for their dedication to the Cricket Academy over the years and most importantly, the Dominica Cricket Association Inc. for undertaking this wonderful initiative.