Bikers group refutes claim by organizer of Auto Sport Show

Vice President of the Nature Island Riders (NIR), Carlos Charles, has said that the statement made by lead organizer of the recently held Auto Sport Show, Sherian Austrie, on the government not supporting bikers in Dominica is false.

In a DNO report on the 4th annual Auto Sport Show, organized 767 Street Promotion – Krew meets Krew, Austrie stated that they do not get help from the higher authorities, adding that her group has been lobbying government for support but they have flatly refused to assist.

“We have asked them for the Canefield airport (runway); we ask them for a lot of stuff . Sometimes, we (the bikers) go out to St. Lucia to represent us (Dominica) and still we doh get the support that we need,” Austrie stated.

However, Charles said that for the past years, the bikers have had favorable responses from the government to their requests.

“I would like to place it on record that this is totally untrue, we are working with government,” he stated

“For the past couple years we have had favorable responses with our request, As recently as this year, with mentions of the airport, we have had favorable responses on that as well as on our trips to St. Lucia,” Charles stressed. “We’ve worked well with the minister of tourism and the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) so to say that we [the bikers] don’t get support from the government would be totally incorrect.”

He said the Nature Island Riders (NIR) is not associated with the 767 Street Promotion, however, they support Auto events.