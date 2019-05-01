Brian Lara discharged from hospital in India

BBC - Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 at 2:28 PM
Brian Lara

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara says doctors believe his health scare is “nothing major” after he was taken to hospital in Mumbai with chest pain.

Lara, 50, had tests on Tuesday after suffering the pain in the gym but hopes to be discharged on Wednesday.

“A couple of the tests have come back already,” said Lara in a message on Twitter from Cricket West Indies.

“The doctors were quite happy that there is nothing major. I’ll be back in full health very soon.”

