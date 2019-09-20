BUSINESS BYTE: KFC Sponsors Summit Sports Club

KFC Sponsors Summit Sports Club

On Friday, September 13th, 2019; Fine Foods Inc. under its KFC Brand announced its sponsorship of the Summit Sports Club. The company continues to associate itself with various sports disciplines including cricket; one of the most popular sports within Dominica, and the Caribbean by extension. KFC presented to the Club complete uniforms including jerseys and trousers to equip them for the Cricket League which started in May 2019.

The Summit Sports Club engages cricketers of all ages from various communities, with training sessions on a weekly basis. The club is involved in community outreach programs and produces national and regional cricketers to participate in games around the island. The team is elated to have Windward Island senior player Jerlani Robinson, as well as Dominica National U19 player and U15 Captain Stephan Pascal as part of the team.

Nathalie Walsh, Head of Distribution and Marketing of Fine Foods Inc., said; “KFC through its support towards Cricket, promotes an engaging and positive lifestyle amongst cricket players from grassroots to the higher level. We hope to make the experience even more meaningful to the cricketers of the future.”

KFC’s Operations Manager, Jeanette Rabess commented, “KFC Dominica is always happy to support the development of our young persons on island and it is indeed a pleasure for us to partner with Summits Sports Club”.