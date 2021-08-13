Canadian footballer of Dominican heritage celebrates first Olympic gold medal

Jayde Riviere, daughter of Tony Riviere of Dominica has won her first Olympic Gold medal in football as part of the Winning Canadian Team.
Canada’s National Women’s Soccer Team made history on Friday August 6, 2021, capturing its first ever gold medal.
Although she did not start the game, Riviere came off the bench in extra time as her team needed penalty kicks to get by Sweden. There were four players from Durham region, including Riviere, on the squad.
In an interview with globalnews.ca, Jayde’s mother, Emily Lui said this is an “unreal” experience.
“I can’t even believe it happened. I think it’s great for Canada but it’s obviously fantastic to see that Jayde was a part of making history [and] apart of the team because it really is a team effort,” she stated.
Riviere’s journey to the Olympics was not easy as Covid-19 impacted her training. She also suffered injuries leading up to the game.
“The gold is the icing on the cake; yes, the medal in itself is an achievement so to see her rise above all that and fight in determination to get to where she’s at, that is what were probably the most proud of,” Lui stated.
Although this was Riviere’s first Olympic experience, it might not be her last as, according to her mother, stated it is upwards and onwards from this point on.
Riviere has been playing football since she was 3. She is now 20 years old.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
24 Comments
Featuring Jayde Riviere, the Gold Medalist with Dominican Heritage, reported by this news network:
I note that a Curious Olympic Medal Connection is developing between Canada and Dominica.
It takes an idiot to know another idiot, ………………………..
ADMIN: Our apologies for letting the original insulting comment through. We have since deleted it.
We endeavour to find a balance between free speech and appropriate moderation ,and while we let most comments through, we tend to delete purely insulting comments particularly if they offer no information or point of argument other than to insult another commenters intelligence.
We do this in an effort to promote meaningful discussions on this forum and avoid pointless bickering between commenters.
That is stretching it. Her father wouldn’t easily get citizenship for her, but we can claim medal..something wrong with us
I know for the olympics if one of your parents are from a particular country, then you can represent that country, if you are called to do so, and you agree.. You do not have to be born in the country. But she did not represent Dominica…She represented Canada, so we have nothing to celebrate… Just to wish her more success!!
Why can’t we just applaud our people and shut the hell up when they achieve good things. STOP that nonsense about she is not Dcan. If she has our blood in her veins then hell yes she is Dcan. She may have the nationality of another country but YES she has our blood running through her veins. Just like the Christmas girl who is now a WNBA veteran. Se was born in the USA of Wesley and Calibishie parentage and even went to primary school in Dca. So is she not Dcan? She claim the country as hers so should we diss her?
We readily accept all kinds of criminals as ours but those who proudly carry our blood we refuse to recognize. Shameful indeed I must say.
Again, we are busy claiming people who have not publicly claimed us.
My brother, I so agree with you. The father did not even say anything about his place and the mother did not give recognition to Dominica. While it remains that her father is from Dominica, she is not from Dominica and did not represent Dominica.
Congratulations to the young lady and her parents!!!!.
Most i can say is that Dominica is replete with talent, but the Skerrit led DLP has no interest in the young people of Dominica. Sports has been languishing on the back burner since 2004, playing fields island wide, have been in a deplorable condition, less than a handful are properly lit, and the list goes on, and on, and on and on…The Dominica Olympic Committe is also an organisation in deep hibernation, so we will not be olympic ready in a hurry… The secondary schools are supposed to be our nursery schools with rich supplies of athletes, but how many of those schools even have proper recreational facilities?
The Jamaicans for example, are not sprint giants by accident. It’s because both the government and their Olympic Association are wide awake!!! They will rule this department, especially the women for a number of years to come.
Thank you DNO for changing the heading to read, “…of Dominican heritage…..”. We’re too fast to claim other people’s glory. The young lady is a Canadian, end of story. Albeit, her father (alone) is a Dominican. If it was a story about a “Mass Shooting” we’d jump to disassociate ourselves, and the name Dominica, from it.
Desperation to bask in reflected glory, which is Canadian and not Dominican. Well done Jayde, but it is not only your father, who caused you to be born. You have a mother too. What is her nationality.?
Great stuff Congrats to the family, and as her mom rightly said, this is just the culmination of the journey so far! Rewards don’t come without the hard work and sacrifice.
Congrats!! You made you Parents proud.
So, why does the caption read “Dominican celebrate first Olympic goal?”
First of all the kid is not a Dominican born; she is not a Dominican, even if she was born to a person (father) born in Dominica.
I know there are laws in Dominica giving her rights and privilege as a Dominican, but even if she applies for and the rights which must be mandatorily granted, she will always be a Canadian born with a Dominican father.
That goal, does not belong to Dominica, so don’t anybody try to claim it!
Had it not be for that goal medal that Dominica boy face would not be on DNO.
Concurrence. The young lady isn’t Dominican, and probably does not even claim the island( Notice ZERO mention of Dominica) .
Congrats to her for all her hard work, but we musnt be chasing fren so ,DNO.
*Gold* medal…………………………….
Fill in the blanks _ _ _ hole. You too controversial boss man
My brother, I so agree with you. The father did not even say anything about his place and the mother did not give recognition to Dominica. While it remains that her father is from Dominica, she is not from Dominica and did not represent Dominica.
My brother, I so agree with you. While it remains that the father is a Dominican, she was born in Canada and did not represent Dominica. The father did not even have anything to say while the mother did not even recognise Dominica.
Please u understand that it is a GOLD medal and not a goal .medal.Her father who is Dominican is celebrating her achievement. Stop the useless criticism and get a life man.
Yes that goal belongs to Dominica because she is Dominican!!! Sour grape Francisca.
Dod , you are something else you always find something wrong for you to complain. That’s a girl not a boy and who say any one was claiming any thing. You just cannot congratulate someone without casting doubt you must had a rough life growing up.
So, let me tell you, I am subjected to error also; I am human!You must understand that in our culture; British inherited, when one talks, or hear about football immediately they associate it to the mail gender. I only come to realize the person is a girl after some idiot who came late called me an idiot stating what I wrote based on the caption is stupid.The fool had no idea that the caption is corrected!
By the way the name is “Dods” some prefer to spell it as “Dodds” nevertheless, it is a slave name of Irish origin, where the correct spelling is Dods.
You see I told you I am also subjected to errors too.
“Mail” in fact should be “male.”
You are absolutely correct Francisco. Good for the young lady to have an Olympic good medal in her possession but it has absolutely nothing for Dominica to take credit for.
Let’s provide all athletes with adequate facilities, the proper training, professional coaches and the right incentives for them to achieve their fullest potential. Then we just may able to have a genuine son or daughter of the soil to become our first goal medalist. Let’s stop trying to steal other countries’ glory by claiming their success as our own..