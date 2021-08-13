Canadian footballer of Dominican heritage celebrates first Olympic gold medal

Jayde Riviere, daughter of Tony Riviere of Dominica has won her first Olympic Gold medal in football as part of the Winning Canadian Team.

Canada’s National Women’s Soccer Team made history on Friday August 6, 2021, capturing its first ever gold medal.

Although she did not start the game, Riviere came off the bench in extra time as her team needed penalty kicks to get by Sweden. There were four players from Durham region, including Riviere, on the squad.

In an interview with globalnews.ca, Jayde’s mother, Emily Lui said this is an “unreal” experience.

“I can’t even believe it happened. I think it’s great for Canada but it’s obviously fantastic to see that Jayde was a part of making history [and] apart of the team because it really is a team effort,” she stated.

Riviere’s journey to the Olympics was not easy as Covid-19 impacted her training. She also suffered injuries leading up to the game.

“The gold is the icing on the cake; yes, the medal in itself is an achievement so to see her rise above all that and fight in determination to get to where she’s at, that is what were probably the most proud of,” Lui stated.

Although this was Riviere’s first Olympic experience, it might not be her last as, according to her mother, stated it is upwards and onwards from this point on.

Riviere has been playing football since she was 3. She is now 20 years old.