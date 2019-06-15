ANNOUNCEMENT: Fundraising activity to help Trafalgar residents with medical expenses

Residents of Trafalgar during this weekend, are embarking on a fund raising activity in an effort to assist two members of the community to pay for their medical expenses.

Former national basketball player, Bernard “Kiwi” Thomas and Vernan Deschamps will be the beneficiaries.

The event will be held on June 16th, 2019 (Father’s Day) at the Trafalgar Basketball Court at 2pm.

UWP candidate for Roseau Valley and senator, attorney Ronald Charles who is involved with the initiative expressed this message to the public:

We are happy to inform villages, persons and friends from the Roseau valley and Dominica by extension that we are doing a massive fund-raising drive for our friend, our neighbor Mr. Bernard ‘Kiwi’ Thomas and Mr. Vernan Deschamps who suffered some injuries over the past couple of months and in the circumstance that MacLean St. Jean, myself and some persons within the community have decided to do some fund raising drive……towards their medical expenses.

Whatever you wish to donate that would be a perfect time to put this in a donation box and therefore, at the end of the evening we will be presenting whatever we make as a community to be donated to these two gentlemen of the community of Trafalgar.

Fathers play an important role in the development of country but also in the development of our young people and families.

The Senator Ronald Charles Roseau Valley T-20 south ball competition will also be hosted at the event.

The organizers are inviting all domino players from the entire Roseau valley and beyond to participate in a Domino Extravaganza on Father’s Day, June 16, 2019 at the Trafalgar Basketball Court.