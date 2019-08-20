Concacaf’s 2019 Under-17 Women’s Tournament

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, servicing 41 Member Associations, from Canada in the north to Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana in the south, kicks off a series of Women’s Under-17 Footfall Championship qualifying football matches throughout four different locations. The series begins on Wednesday August 21st and wrapping up on Sunday August 25th.

The qualifying phase will feature four groups of four teams in a round-robin format with the winner of each group advancing to the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship final tournament.

Group A plays in Honduras, Group C in Barbados and Group D in Curacao. The Dominica team which is in Group B plays Cayman Islands.

The Dominica team is captained by overseas-based Player Alanna Finn with Starr Humphreys as the Vice-Captain. Dominica will play host country Cayman Islands on Wednesday, Antigua on Friday and Martinique on Sunday.

The 18 member squad which departed for the Cayman Islands on Sunday reads as follows:

Alanna Finn- Captain, Starr Humpreys- Vice- Captain, Tamisha Roberts, Shaira Cuffy, Jessica Pierre-Louis, Tiffany St. Jean,Rosalinda Paul, Britany Dennis, Ellanah St. Rose, Siltanette Serguis, Sierra Theophille, Albini St. Jean, Kishma Ettiene, Kernisha Adams, Daniella Laurent, Sherina George, Awnel Esprit, Dezra Clarke.

The coaching staff comprises of Roselia Registe- Head coach; Augustus Griffith- Asst. coach; Delroy Watt- Fitness Trainer; Thora Robinson- Medics Personnel & Regina Walsh– Manager.