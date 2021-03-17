Confidence high in National Team as World Cup Qualifiers draw closer (with videos)

National Mid fielder Briel Thomas says the National Team is determined to advance to the next round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

Thomas who had a stint playing in Trinidad and Tobago, says confidence is high in the camp and the guys are determined to do well and make the country proud.

The National Team leaves Dominica on March 22 to start its Qualifying campaign two days later against the Dominican Republic.

The team will play Panama on March 28th.

Thomas and Assistant Coach Colin Bernard spoke with DFA Media after Tuesday’s Training Session.

