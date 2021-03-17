Confidence high in National Team as World Cup Qualifiers draw closer (with videos)

National Mid fielder Briel Thomas says the National Team is determined to advance to the next round of the World Cup Qualifiers.
Thomas who had a stint playing in Trinidad and Tobago, says confidence is high in the camp and the guys are determined to do well and make the country proud.
The National Team leaves Dominica on March 22 to start its Qualifying campaign two days later against the Dominican Republic.
The team will play Panama on March 28th.
Thomas and Assistant Coach Colin Bernard spoke with DFA Media after Tuesday’s Training Session.
4 Comments
All the best Fellas!!! Play hard and give it your all.
CONCACAF, thou not quite as strong as UEFA, is still a very challenging proposition for fledgling teams like Dominica. The DR, who fancy baseball more than football, will be less daunting than the more accomplished and seasoned Panamanians.
The Dominican team will do their best, but who are they fooling? If the objective is to win a couple games, well that is a modest accomplishment. Going forward the goal should be to play the level and quality of football we get to watch played by teams in the FA cup. Our brand of boom-boom football won’t take us far. Keep on dreaming but I’m not drinking the coolaid
Nice fine ok cool. But you all can be the best in Dominica but the worse anywhere outside. I have full confidence that you all will do your best, but i suggest you put all your skills and training and teamwork to a test. play a top local team or regional team in an exhibition match to see how good we really are. Does hurt me to see our local teams demolished by foreigners. Is one thing to be the best in your little neighbourhood, but when playing against the rest of the world, only then will you see where you are.
all the best and walk with confidence