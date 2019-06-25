DBC Worriors are ballorama champs of Ronald Charles T20 Soft Ball League

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at 8:34 PM
The victorious DBC Worriors with sponsor Ronald Charles

DBC Worriors emerged Champions of the ballorama of The Ronald Charles T20 Soft Ball Cricket League 2019 which continued over the weekend.

In the first game, DBC Worriors came up against Cochrane. DBC Worriors batted 1st and scored 53 for 4. Cochrane got 43 for4.

In the second game, Cochrane faced Trafalgar. Cochrane batted 1st and scored 72 for 4. Trafalgar replied with 50 for 2 .

In the finals, Cochrane batted 1st and scored 39 for 5 and DBC Worriors replied with a winning performance of 45 for 2 .

