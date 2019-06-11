DFA official urges local coaches to get fully qualified

Technical Director of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) Jerome Bardouille, has called on coaches doing the CONCACAF C License five day coaching course to take full advantage of what is being offered. Over 20 coaches assembled at the Football House in Bath Estate for the five day session.

“I am elated and pleased about this first ever C License coaching course here in Dominica. If we are going to grow our football we need to seek opportunities for higher learning and further development in our coaching,” Bardouille said.

Bardouille is a fully qualified football coach having also acquired his C license over 10 years ago in Trinidad.

“Take this course seriously; grab every chance to ask questions and learn. Too many of us are easily satisfied as to where we are with a D license. That is unacceptable,” the DFA official stated.

He told them that at present, a D license qualification only enables them to work at the grass roots level with players under the age of 13.

“For the longest while, we have had coaches functioning at the national level training our players with a D license. If you are going to train players you must have a C license. Every national team should not have anybody training players without a C license,” Bardouille stressed. “D license is not going to work for us. Do not waste your time, this is serious business….if you are not C license qualified you cannot coach,” Bardouille maintained.

He continued, “I have looked at our football, especially at the senior level, and I am sure that you are not happy as to what you have been seeing. We need to move to a higher level and do much better than we are presently doing.”

Meantime, First vice president of the DFA, Michael Joseph, called on the coaches to take full advantage of the opportunity.

“Coaching education is one of the things we need to grow [in] our football. This is our first C license in Dominica; take advantage of it and ensure that you come out with more knowledge that you came in with,” Joseph advised.

The instructor is Trinidadian Anton Coneal, who called on the coaches to take full advantage of the opportunities offered. “The C license makes you analyze things differently…grab this opportunity, ask questions, you learn and I learn, every session you are one session better. This coach is about you, not about me, I am only the carrier of the coach and bring the vehicle with plenty seats and I have room for you on board is either you onboard or you are not,” he said.