Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association (DAVA) Business League returns in September:

DAVA release - Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at 3:11 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Despite the interruption from Hurricane Maria, the DAVA 2017 Business League was a complete success as it wrapped up in 2018. The association was elated with the interest expressed by both the companies and the players to participate in Volume 2 of the league.

In keeping with the goal of fostering good relationships and team building among staff of the represented companies and bringing awareness to the sport of volleyball, the league returns on September 1st with an opening Ballorama from 4:00 pm at the 12th Street Canefield Hardcourt.

Defending champions team DOMLEC have already made clear their intent to to defend and retain their winning title against returning teams Lions (Royal Bank of Canada), Intransit (Scotia Bank), Kalinago NEP Workers and Lock Dem Up (Ministry of National Security formerly registered as Dominica Prison Service) as well as newcomers Dutch Lady (J Astaphan & Co Ltd), NBD (National Bank of Dominica) and KNGC Family (Karl Nassief Group of Companies).

All volleyball lovers and members of the public alike are encouraged to turn out to support on September 1st and as the league progresses.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.