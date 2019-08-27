Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association (DAVA) Business League returns in September:

Despite the interruption from Hurricane Maria, the DAVA 2017 Business League was a complete success as it wrapped up in 2018. The association was elated with the interest expressed by both the companies and the players to participate in Volume 2 of the league.

In keeping with the goal of fostering good relationships and team building among staff of the represented companies and bringing awareness to the sport of volleyball, the league returns on September 1st with an opening Ballorama from 4:00 pm at the 12th Street Canefield Hardcourt.

Defending champions team DOMLEC have already made clear their intent to to defend and retain their winning title against returning teams Lions (Royal Bank of Canada), Intransit (Scotia Bank), Kalinago NEP Workers and Lock Dem Up (Ministry of National Security formerly registered as Dominica Prison Service) as well as newcomers Dutch Lady (J Astaphan & Co Ltd), NBD (National Bank of Dominica) and KNGC Family (Karl Nassief Group of Companies).

All volleyball lovers and members of the public alike are encouraged to turn out to support on September 1st and as the league progresses.