Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association Weekend Update

SATURDAY

Game 1

The large Portsmouth home crowd was left with mixed feelings in a double header on Saturday

evening as both their Male and Female teams went up against the MCCU Sunrise from Marigot

in the KFC DAVA national volleyball league.

Game one had the home crowd in uproar as the NSE Breakers battled to a 3-1 victory over

MCCU Sunrise (25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23)

Ace was the name of the game as the NSE breakers recorded a total of 21 aces throughout the

game with top scorer Alliyah Prince landing 6 aces along with 9 kills, Sherma Prince with 8 aces

& 5 kills, while Danitha George also had 6 aces.

For the MCCU sunrise, captain Lisa James top scored with 6 kills & 2 blocks while teammates Kimisha JnoBaptiste & Shanianna Anatol both contributed 7 points each.

Game 2

The MCCU sunrise men looked to avenge their sisters in game 2 on Saturday and despite a number or service errors, were able to secure a 3-1 victory over the La Famila Young Breakers (25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19).

Top scorer for the night was Nester James who ended with 15 points (8 Kills, 5 aces, 2 blocks) followed by Ethan Boland with 12 points (9 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks) & Camron Challenger who had 10 points (8 kills, 1 ace, 1 block). Ithoma James also contributed 6 aces & 2 kills

SUNDAY

Game: 1

Defending Champs 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 faced home team 𝐃𝐫. 𝐀𝐝𝐢𝐬 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐎𝐧𝐞 in what proved be short

but EXCITING match up In the KFC DAVA national volleyball league.

The Signman Celtics, coming off a loss in their last game, came in guns blazing from the start, taking the first

& second sets very convincingly (𝟐𝟓-𝟓𝟓, 𝟐𝟓-𝟏𝟔. Dr. Adis King Club One put up a fight in the 3rd set with

some well executed blocking, however fell short in the end.

Final score (𝟐𝟓-𝟓𝟓, 𝟐𝟓-𝟏𝟔, 𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟏)

𝐊𝐲𝐥𝐚 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 and 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐡 were the stars of the night finishing with 9 kills each. Winston – (9 kills, 1 Ace)

Joseph – (9 kills)

Veteran setter 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐡 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐡 finished with 𝟗 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 ( 𝟔 𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝟑 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬) while 𝐍𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 scored 𝟔 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 & 𝐊𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬 had 𝟓 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 for Signman Celtics.

For Club one, 𝐍𝐲𝐥𝐚 𝐄𝐝𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐝 ended with 𝟕 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 (𝟓𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬, 𝟏 𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝟏 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤) and 𝐊𝐞𝐳𝐚𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 finished the game with 𝟔 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 (𝟑 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬, 𝟐 𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝟏 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤)

Game 2:

In game two, the St. joseph crowd was treated to some exciting plays with huge hits, blocks, and stellar floor defense as the CELTICS men went up against the PSC Falcons. With fire power coming from all angles, CELTICS took down the falcons 3-0 in a very high energy game (25-23, 25-15, 25-10).

Celtics’ fire power came from the likes of top scorer Naddic Pollock who had a game high 13 points from 12 kills & 1 block, Kenworth Bedminister, 11 points from 10 kills & 1 block while Kimon Joseph also had 11 points (5 kills, 6 aces). Setter, Sheldon Joyce also had a massive 7 aces for the night.