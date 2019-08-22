Dominica U17 team thrashed in 1st CONCACAF qualifier

Dominica Women’s Under-17 Football team was thrashed 8 goals to 1 when they took on host country Cayman in their opening game in the qualifying phase of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Football Championship on Wednesday night.

The Cayman ladies dominated each aspect of the game, tactically, technically, athletically and physically. In the first half, striker Brittany Dennis gave Team Dominica some hope with her lone goal. The Dominica ladies did not have much of a chance as the ball was in their half most of the time and their efforts were further hampered by some poor goal keeping.

But if there is any consolation for the Dominica team in this crushing defeat, it is that the Cayman Islands U17 Women’s team suffered a worst defeat in 2010. In that encounter, the United States demolished the Cayman ladies team 13 goals to 0. But maybe the bigger lesson is for the Dominica Football Association (DFA). It should be fundamental by now that the Association should set up, organize and manage year round football academies, leagues and tournaments throughout the island at all age levels. If and when this is achieved, it will improve youth football, enhance and sustain Dominica’s formidable competiveness in tournaments.

After the match, a disappointed Captain Alanna Finn said, “We will use this defeat as a valuable learning experience and plan to do much better in our next outing against the Antiguan team.”

Dominica was scheduled to play Antigua on Thursday night at 6:30 pm at the Bodden Sports Complex.