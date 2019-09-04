Dominican awarded by World Karate Union

Martial artist, Shihan Shannah Robin has been inducted into the World Karate Union Hall of Fame as International Humanitarian of The Year for his hard work and commitment in helping people around the world.
Robin told Dominica News Online (DNO) that it is his honour to serve young people.
“I was inducted as international humanitarian of the year,” he said. “I was inducted in my third karate Hall of fame by the world karate union for my hard work and commitment, with discipline and passion for helping people around the world in a positive way.”
Robin continued, “It’s an honour to serve young people and contribute to the development of everyone who I come into contact with on a daily basis.”
He said being an ambassador for Dominica is a huge honour because he is able to put his country on the map of the world in sport tourism through martial arts.
Robin is the founder and CEO of Universal Martial Arts Academy International Robin Ryu. He is also a seventh degree black belt in Robin Ryu karate system and holds black belts in many other forms of Martial Arts.
Robin is a former high school teacher and educator, motivational speaker, author, fight choreographer and 2014 recipient of the Meritorious Service Award of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
The martial arts teacher operates three schools, two in Dominica and one in Canada.
6 Comments
yes well done sir! DA massive
CONGRATULATIONS!!! You have done it again in a way only you can. :-D.
You have always been, and continue to be a great inspiration to everyone. Continue on the upward path to perfection and inner peace.
I remember when you had seminars on the beauty of adapting and becoming yourself in any circumstance or location. THANKS FOR THESE GREAT TRAINING MOMENTS!! NOT just Martial Arts. it encompasses everything.
You live like Bruce Lee in a ROBIN RYU SYSTEM:
“Be like water making its way through cracks. Do not be assertive, but adjust to the object, and you shall find a way around or through it. If nothing within you stays rigid, outward things will disclose themselves.
Empty your mind, be formless. Shapeless, like water. If you put water into a cup, it becomes the cup. You put water into a bottle and it becomes the bottle. You put it in a teapot, it becomes the teapot. Now, water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend.”
You Are living this Bruce Lee Quote. CONGRATS
You have proven to the world that who you become is defined by you. Your willingness to persevere, hard work, determination and drive.
Congratulations, my dear. Your humble beginnings have proven to be no set back as a matter of fact it left you with your eyes wide open to see and embrace the opportunities that presented themselves.
You grabbed your chances and you took them in stride. Look at you now. Acholades upon acholades. I am so happy to have been one of your cheerleaders from the get go. Stay prayed up, focused, and keep doing and giving your very best. Young man you are an inspiration to many. Continue to let your light shine.
Congratulations and keep reaching for the stars, Shannah.
Congrats classmate! I remembered when we use to read those martial art books back in the days. You were always determined to be a “Master” and sir you have done it. May God continue to lead and bless you bro.
Congratulations Shannah. #positive vibes