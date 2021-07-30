Dominican Olympian Thea Lafond sets new national record in advancing to Women’s Triple Jump finals

Dominican Triple Jumper Thea Lafond needed just one jump to secure a spot in the finals of the Triple Jump event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Lafond jumped into the record books with a leap of 14.60 meters setting a new national record and personal best in the process.

With the jump Lafond topped Group B, and finished 3rd overall in the field of 34 jumpers.

She has now advanced to the final round which will take place on Sunday August 1st 7:15 am (Caribbean Time).

Below is a video interview with Lafond which was done after her heat performance.

