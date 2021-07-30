Dominican Olympian Thea Lafond sets new national record in advancing to Women’s Triple Jump finals

Dominican Triple Jumper Thea Lafond needed just one jump to secure a spot in the finals of the Triple Jump event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Lafond jumped into the record books with a leap of 14.60 meters setting a new national record and personal best in the process.
With the jump Lafond topped Group B, and finished 3rd overall in the field of 34 jumpers.
She has now advanced to the final round which will take place on Sunday August 1st 7:15 am (Caribbean Time).
Below is a video interview with Lafond which was done after her heat performance.
16 Comments
CONGRATULATIONS THEA! 🥳🥳🥳🥳 Dominica to the world! 🇩🇲🇩🇲🇩🇲
Why was a Dominica athlete on show for the world to see and not in a Dominica uniform? This is a major lapse we could not afford to clothed them in our colours?
Yeah next time she will jump in her Wob Dwiyet..
Some black people is a joke omg I cannot believe that crap I am now reading here! Da Man, you should have stayed underneath that Rock!!!
Congratulations. Represent 767 to the World!
Go for it girl.CONGRATULATIONS.Take gold for DOMINICA.
Just imagine the force Dominica would be in sports, if the DLP had the interest of young people at heart..
Where is DGS grounds?????
Where is Pottersville Savannah?
Where is Geneva playing field…??
And the list goes on, and on, and on, and on!!
This happens when you have a bunch of square pegs in round holes leading a country. They truncate the dreams and aspirations of the young people.
For about THREE years i have not heard the names of ANY young promising athlete. Why?? They have nowhere to train..
Yet a liar called Skerrit smiles with his characteristic deceipt and deception and sometimes even boasts that he loves young people
What a LIAR!!!
@% what would it take for you to stop talking S**T once in your life???
DNO. A point of interest that you ought to followup on. Since this is a new national record by Thea, who held the previous record. Maybe an opportunity to show the progression of athletes in Triple Jump in/from Dominica.
Also the Olympic period is a fine opportunity to spotlight budding talent that will send a signal to the local corporate entities, Government and general public who we could look out for next Olympics and how we could support and propel them and country to success.
I pray that Thea Lafond gets a medal on Sunday. That would be a big boost to her, to our budding athletes and to all Dominica nationals who will be EVEN PROUDER on Sunday.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triple_jump
The current male and female world record holders are Jonathan Edwards of the United Kingdom, with a jump of 18.29 m (60 ft 0 in), and Inessa Kravets of Ukraine, with a jump of 15.50 m (50 ft 10 in). Both records were set during the 1995 World Championships in Gothenburg.
Says Wikip
ADMIN: The wiki post has since been updated. The current record holder (as of this post) is Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela with 15.67 m.
Brilliant performance from Thea. Dominica is with you! 🇩🇲
CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU THEA LAFOND!!!! …and to Dominica, on your great achievement of a new national record (14.60 metres) and your personal best.
I wish you even more success on Sunday 1st August 2021. This may be Dominica’s first real shot at an Olympic medal once you perform at top three level on Sunday.
We believe in you that you will do your uttermost. SUCCESS!!!
Congratulations Thea Lafond. Great achievement. Wishing you the very best for the Finals on Sunday. I will be watching.
Go for it Thea. That’s just the first step.
We have talent in Dominica, but bad governance that have TOTALLY abandoned the young people.
Congratulations to Thea Lafond. I wish you and Dennik good luck in the olympics.
Make our country proud
Fantastic performance
Congratulations and all the best for the finals