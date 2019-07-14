England win Cricket World Cup

England beat New Zealand to win the men’s World Cup for the first time after one of the most amazing games of cricket ever played was tied twice.
In an emotional and electric atmosphere at Lord’s, both sides scored 241 in their 50 overs and were level on 15 when they batted for an extra over apiece.
It meant England were crowned world champions by virtue of having scored more boundary fours and sixes – 26 to New Zealand’s 17 – in the entire match.
Was it an English team that won or the Commonwealth XI cricket team considering the number of players in that ‘England’ team who were not born in England?
Congrats although I was backing New Zealand big time. The World Cup should have been shared considering the match and the Super Over were both tied.
The West Indies should study how England aka the Commonwealth XI improved their ODI performances in quite drastic fashion within 4 years following England’s less than satisfactory performances in the 2015 World Cup.