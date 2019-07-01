Glen Etienne re-elected DFA president

Glen Etienne was re-elected unopposed, as president of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) when the association held its annual conference at the Patrick John Football House in Bath Estate on Saturday June 29, 2019.

Gerald George, the public relations officer (PRO), was also elected unopposed. The election, which was conducted by former chief elections officer in Dominica Clem John, was also observed by Howard McIntosh of CONCACF.

Former assistant secretary/treasurer Ken George is the new 1st vice president, defeating the incumbent Michael Joseph, by 15 votes to 10. Ericson Degellaire is the 2nd vice president, handsomely defeating Don Leogal by 18 votes to 7 and Dexter Ducreay the new treasurer narrowly beat John Joseph 12 votes to 11.

Christina Sobers won the post of assistant secretary/treasurer and former national footballer, Collin Bernard, is the new youth officer. The committee members are Heinrich Anslem, Martin Lockhart and Kurt Christmas.

Etienne gave an account of his stewardship over the past three years which he said was “challenging but fruitful to the DFA” and footballers. He thanked them for their vote of confidence in him and his executive and called on them to “work with him and his new executive for the betterment and continued development of football on the island.”