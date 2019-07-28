IN PICTURES: Opening of 2019 Pa Nam Games in Peru

Dominica News Online - Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at 10:54 PM
The 2019 Pan American Games are being held in Lima Peru and Dominica is among the participating countries. The opening ceremony was held on Friday July 26th and Dominica was part of the event.

Below are some photos of the opening ceremony.

  1. Pedro
    July 29, 2019

    More people would likely aspire to sports if they can look forward to seeing a sizable group representing the country at all levels, regionally and internationally. I think we can do better with more representation at international events. If it mean more budgeting then the government needs to play its part in better planning for this! Say if you agree!

