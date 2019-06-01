Kings of the Street Football Tournament Goodwill qualifier on today at 12 noon

Kings of the Street football tournament: International Teams confirm to join today’s Goodwill Qualifier

Teams composed of foreign players are expected to spice up the competition today as the Kings of the Street football tournament qualifying rounds continue at Lindo Park (Goodwill Playing Court) starting from 12 noon today, Saturday, June 1st, 2019.

The other team to watch today is last year’s runner-up that is coming in to get some redemption and vie for another chance to compete in the championship rounds.

Aside from them, a number of other highly-skilled street football teams are expected to make today’s qualifier the most anticipated and most competitive thus far.

Here is the latest NEWS REPORT regarding our Kings of the Street tournament as heard on all top radio stations in the island. Congratulations again to all Qualifiers! GOODWILL, this Saturday, your time to show your skills for the entire country to know!!! Posted by Addictive Football on Thursday, May 30, 2019

After two qualifying rounds in Castle Bruce and Mahaut and endorsements from two of the island-nation’s most popular entertainers namely Triple Kay International and Signal band, the hype surrounding the tournament has reached some street football-loving international players living on the island. This prompted these players to form teams and signified their intention to join today’s qualifying Round.

When asked about the reason behind their impending entry to the tournament, they answered, “We want to have fun but most importantly, we will compete to showcase our skills and win the tournament.”

Two of these international teams named themselves, “The Doctors” and “ASUSM FC”. They are expected to provide stiff competition to local street football teams and great entertainment to many sports fans who have been following the progress of this year’s edition of the Kings of the Street Football Tournament.

Meantime, the exciting qualifying round held in Mahaut last Sunday, May 26, 2019, produced two more teams that qualified to the Championship Rounds and they are the “Jimmit Ballerz” and the “YTS Ballers”. They joined the “Komess Pack” who qualified during the Castle Bruce Qualifier. This year’s Champion will get $3,000.00 with the runner-up getting $1,000.00. Winners will also receive other special prizes.

Two new sponsors have also joined the growing list of corporate and private supporters of the tournament. WATA water, distributed by Archipelago Wine and Spirits, becomes the Official Water of the tournament, while Archipelago Trading’s social outreach arm ArchiCheer stepped forward to provide support too. The local tire company, D-Threads, likewise decided to become one of the donors of the tournament. The radio station Kairi FM also pledged some airtime to help further promote the tournament.

For today’s event in Goodwill, additional entertainment will be provided by DJ Repeat during the duration of the activity that is projected to last for a number of hours. Drinks and other refreshments will also be available at the bar to be set up by Adiktive Sports, the organizer of the tournament.

Funds to be raised from this tournament shall be used to help build an envisioned mobile Sports Academy dedicated to all vulnerable children and young people in Dominica. This vision and the tournament is being generously supported by Dominica News Online (DNO), Madhausx Consulting Group, Clear Harbor Dominica, Twisted Sounds, Langlais Trucking, Carib Beer (the Official Beer), L’Express des Îles Dominica, Wata water, ArchiCheer powered by Archipelago Trading and celebrity star partners DJ Repeat, Signal Band, and the People’s Band Triple Kay International.

ADIKTIVE SPORTS is a newly formed sports promotional group in Dominica composed of young but dynamic individuals passionate about sports and about harnessing its transformative power for positive social change.

Kings of the Street is a 2-month Street Football tournament featuring the best street footballers from all over Dominica.

Qualifying Pocket Tournaments have been scheduled in various zones around the country, namely Castle Bruce, Mahaut, Goodwill, and Point Mitchel. This will culminate with a 2-day FINALS EXTRAVANGANZA at Goodwill to showcase the TOP 12 teams from all over the country.

For more information, all interested groups may communicate with Adiktive Sports via email at adiktivesports@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/adiktivesports/.