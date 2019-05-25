Kings of the Street Qualifier moves to Mahaut; Triple Kay and Signal bands endorse tourney

The qualifying rounds of the Kings of the Street football tournament continues Sunday, May 26th, in Mahaut at the Teza Ground (Mahaut Playing Field) starting from 12 noon. The fledging tournament, meantime, received a major boost with the support and endorsement of two of the most popular bands in the country today namely Triple Kay International and Signal bands.

Street football teams from Mahaut and the neighboring communities are expected to show up and showcase their skills for a shot at competing in the Championship Rounds that are set to happen next month. During the Castle Bruce qualifying round, the Komess Pack team emerged as the first qualifier to the Championship Rounds.

On their Facebook and Instagram pages, Triple Kay International and Signal bands both endorsed the tournament and invited their legions of fans to come out and show their support to their favorite street football teams.

A special performance will also be held by DJ Repeat to provide added entertainment during the duration of the activity that is projected to last for a number of hours. Drinks and other refreshments will also be available at the bar to be set up by Adiktive Sports, the organizer of the tournmanent.

ADIKTIVE SPORTS, a newly formed sports promotional group in Dominica composed of young but dynamic individuals passionate about sports and about harnessing its transformative power for positive social change.

This year’s Champion will get $3,000.00 with the runner-up getting $1,000.00. Winners will also receive other special prizes.

Kings of the Street is a 2-month Street Football tournament featuring the best street footballers from all over Dominica.

There will be Qualifying Pocket Tournaments in different zones around the country, namely Castle Bruce, Mahaut, Goodwill, and Point Mitchel. This will culminate with a 2-day FINALS EXTRAVANGANZA at Goodwill to showcase the TOP 12 teams from all over the country.

For more information, all interested groups may communicate with Adiktive Sports via email at adiktivesports@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/adiktivesports/.

Funds to raised from this tournament will be used to help build an envisioned mobile Sports Academy dedicated to all vulnerable children and young people in Dominica. This vision and the tournament is being generously supported by Dominica News Online (DNO), Madhausx Consulting Group, Clear Harbor Dominica, Twisted Sounds, Langlais Trucking, Carib Beer, L’Express des Îles Dominica and celebrity star partners DJ Repeat, Signal Band, and the People’s Band Triple Kay International.