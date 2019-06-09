Kings of the Street:Third qualifying round in Pointe Michel today

Four teams have already qualified to the Championship Rounds: Komess Pack, Jimmit Ballerz, YTS Ballers, and Never Ready Boyz. These teams have gained the right to challenge last year’s champion in the Final Rounds of the Kings of the Street football tournament.

Now, the action shifts to Pointe Michel for the third qualifying round to be held at the Poreé Basketball Court starting from 12 noon, Sunday, June 9th, 2019.

Teams coming from Pointe Michel and the neighboring communities are expected to compete for a spot in the Championship rounds.

Meantime, corporate entities Depex Colour Lab and WeForward pledged support in the ongoing street football tournament. Awarded photographer Jordan Jerome has also recently confirmed his support by providing video and photo coverage for the upcoming rounds.

This year’s Champion will get $3,000.00 with the runner-up getting $1,000.00. Winners will also receive other special prizes.

Funds to be raised from this tournament shall be used to help build an envisioned mobile Sports Academy dedicated to all vulnerable children and young people in Dominica. This vision and the tournament is being generously supported by Dominica News Online (DNO), Madhausx Consulting Group, Clear Harbor Dominica, Twisted Sounds, Langlais Trucking, Carib Beer (the Official Beer), L’Express des Îles Dominica, Wata water, ArchiCheer powered by Archipelago Trading and celebrity star partners DJ Repeat, Signal Band, and the People’s Band Triple Kay International.

ADIKTIVE SPORTS is a newly formed sports promotional group in Dominica composed of young but dynamic individuals passionate about sports and about harnessing its transformative power for positive social change.

Kings of the Street is a 2-month Street Football tournament featuring the best street footballers from all over Dominica.

Qualifying Pocket Tournaments have been scheduled in various zones around the country, namely Castle Bruce, Mahaut, Goodwill, and Pointe Michel. This will culminate with a 2-day FINALS EXTRAVANGANZA at Goodwill to showcase the TOP 12 teams from all over the country.

For more information, all interested groups may communicate with Adiktive Sports via email at adiktivesports@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/adiktivesports/.