Lafond goes in search of medal at Pan Am Games

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Thea LaFond, is in search of another medal as she gets set to compete in the women’s triple jump on Friday in Lima, Peru.

LaFond created history by becoming the first Dominican athlete to win a medal for Dominica at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The 25 year old had previously competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the women’s triple jump, however, her result of 12.82 meters in the qualifying round did not qualify her for the final.

Looking ahead to Friday’s Pan American Games contest, LaFond recognizes the stiff competition in her event but is undaunted.

“I’m definitely trying to keep my jumps as well executed as possible. I am well aware of the competition I am up against, some of the best in the world. Majority of the top ten in the world are at this meet so I am actually looking at it as a practice for the World Championships later this summer in Doha,” she commented.

LaFond added, “I am very excited to go out and compete. [It is] always a blessing and privilege to represent the Dominican people and a chance to have that flag waved high above a podium and I can’t wait.”

LaFond reached her personal best of 14.38 meters earlier this season in Gainesville, Florida.