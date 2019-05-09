PAID POST: A shining Star from the North

This weekend all roads will lead to Penville to witness the launch of one of UWP most astute and promising candidate contesting the next general election constitutionally due in 2020. The excitement in the constituency and nationally is already pitch high and by the time Saturday arrives, euphoria will engulf the entire constituency even in the face of unimaginable sadness as the community is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own. Unlike any other candidate in the history of the constituency, Clement Marcellin, a Penvillian by birth, has been able to command the respect and the support of the youth, working class and seniors alike seemingly with great ease. Not even the Honorable Prime Minister has made this kind of inroads so fast in his glory-days as the peoples’ candidate. Clement remains annoyingly humble but has a touch of class and elegance that keeps drawing people to him. I have little doubt that he will be a great Parliamentary Representative, communicator and breath of fresh air into the corrosive local politics that left huge scars right across social and moral spectrum of our community.
The obvious question people keep asking is how has Clement been able to do it so fast and more ominously for Skerrit, what will happen come Election Day in the Vieille Case Constituency? Even the staunchest defenders of Skerrit are thrown into perpetual panic mode. Since the leak of Clement’s intention to contest the next general elections in March, red flags emerged overnight on every conceivable plant, pole and sign board from Blenheim to Delaford. While I have always enjoyed the paraphernalia and party symbols that precedes an election, this time the excessive adornment of the community with red flags is untasteful if not, repulsive. Is this a declaration of nervousness and fear? I think it is. This time around Skerrit will need to pull a rabbit out of his hat to turn the tide on its head.
Clement is armed with a simple slogan I understand- “A choice you must make” and a vision that captures the collective will and aspiration of his people. He has turned that into plans and programs for the creation of sustainable jobs, youth empowerment, incentivized opportunities for small businesses to grow and develop and a master plan to revive agriculture for the hard working farmers of area. His vision is part of a wider national strategy the UWP has put together to revive all of Dominica’s ailing productive sectors. He gave me a snapshot of what his launch speech will focus on and frankly, this man is very much focused, smart and has the interest of the constituency at heart. I would encourage everyone in Dominica and abroad to tune in to social media to listen to his plans and programs during his launch.
Dominica needs more brave and honest men like Marcellin to stand up in its defense, selflessly and dutifully to rescue the dreams and hopes of so many men and women who have been oppressed and invisible to their government. This can be the turning point of Dominica’s darkest days and the ushering of a new era of unquestioned allegiance, patriotism and national pride, which no other politician or political party will be able to compromise. Dominicans are known for their resilience and ability to defy the odds. We are a proud people. Clement has demonstrated unequivocally his disdain for corrupt government practices, nepotism, and greed. His leadership and call to service should set in motion a national drive and outcry against politics of revenge and exclusion.
And who say politicians are all from the same breed. The Caribbean has seen great and luminary leaders like Eric William, Owen Arthur, and our very own, Eugenia Charles among others who worked hard to uplift their countries often at their own expense. Clement is duty bound to emulate the footsteps of these great leaders and bring about the transformative change that our politics is badly in need of. As beacon of hope for young people, I trust he will honour the sacrifices of the many courageous leaders that have gone before, embracing the talent, skills and creativity of young people to bring about meaningful change. I charge all constituents to hold him accountable and demand of him the highest level of representation there is. It is high time we move away from begging politicians favour to consultative politics, based on mutual respect.
Let’s watch him closely as he enters the political arena. His strength and resolve should not only be judged by what he will say come Saturday night but by the restrain he will exercise and gracefulness and confidence of how he will articulate his visions and plans to the constituency.
Opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Dominica News Online or its advertisers.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
52 Comments
I must give full commendation to UWP for attracting Dominica’s best and brightest to contest the forthcoming general election. Skerrit’s economic policies are hemorrhaging the country. The gentleman has created a country wide ghetto. The UWP will have a gigantic task to pull the country out of this colossal economic sinkhole that it is presently in. With practical, visionary plans, this can be achieved. I would also like to see a UWP create a culture of honesty, transparency, accountability, consultation, humility and cohesion. The country needs healing, a new direction and servant leadership.
Cleffa that man
I’m not really into politics but this time around it would be nice to have different faces and fresh ideas true.
Missy
I do share your sentiments.
Dominica needs an urgent change of government and if the change does not deliver then we vote them out at the election after.
To say the most the utterances coming from the leader of the opposition is high way madness. Their meetings do not attract a large number of supporters and to talk about winning Dr Dr skerritt in that vielle case seat is some one with a election gopell. Here is a reminder of what is about to happen.
Election 2000
DLP 768
UWP 526
DFP 25
ELECTION 2005
DLP 951
UWP 303
DPP 9
ELECTION 2009
DLP 1041
UWP 148
ELECTION 2014
DLP 1098
UWP 187
GUESS WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN THIS TIME.
you should ask Joshua Francis about that, he beat Ambrose my more at the first try
that’s is the heights of madness a man who is been lead to the slaughter,in all there night time diner madness party launching the UWP is unable to attract 200 people to come and listen and see their candidates, so far in the cottage and calibishie constituency. For the leader of the opposition to say he is beating skeritt in vielle case , this man has gone off totally with election gopwell.
2000 ELECTION
DLP 768
UWP 526
DFP 25
2005 ELECTION
DLP 951
UWP 303
DPP 9
Could the lack of UWP turnout be due to the fact that UWP does not offer freebies at their rallies?
You are driving and looking in the rear mirror. Things and circumstances are different now. What obtains then does not obtain now. There is a new, young, articulate, intelligent, people oriented UWP candidate now. No free meal for Skerrit this time around. Skerrit has boxed food out of too many people’s mouths, impoverished the country, created too many permanent scars to overcome the candidacy of this caring, altruistic, erudite, humble, young son of the soil.
When skerrit launched the 13 new candidates in Londonderry… If at that time he announced that he would be stepping down as leader and retiring from politics and announced this guy as his replacement… DLP supporters would be very excited.
Skerrit can buy,
Skerrit can lie,
Skerrit can sell,
Skerrit can say go to hell!
But Skerrit can’t win Marcellin..,
Tell skerrit I from vieille case and I can never vote Him again. D only thing he do vieille case is fix roads. He do a water project pipes bursting everyday. He put the young fellas to beg him for money to smoke weed. He fix the playing field to prevent water from entering his yard. Now election coming he making his sister in-law try to revive a football team. He divides the community.once u not supportive of an idea u against labour. And last but not least we hardly seeing skerrit vieille case have a parlrep his name is bookie we doh know how he get that position. Right now money spreading penville like peas. So if skerrit doing so good for vieille case after 19 years y come and buy d people with all kind of promises and money. Houses building for men that capable while nurses paying mortgage. Clemo all the way
For those who want to think that Vielle Case is Labour, Labaaa, Labour, please note that in the 1995 elections, the Vielle Case seat was won by the UWP.
The UWP’s winning candidate at that time was Vernice Bellony.
In the middle.The UWP supporters don’t read,they are like their leader BIG WORDS,BIG BODY,10 CENTS BRAIN.Tell them Joseph Isaac won Roseau Central by 65 votes.Lazy UWP.They did nothing to help Dominica after Hurricane Maria.
I’ve realized something with you Labour diehards. Once someone uses language that is unfamiliar to you, you disparage and malign that particular person. Everything should not be dumb down. No one is impeding you from expanding your own vocabulary. I enjoy hearing Blessing on Q, he is a good, self-taught orator. Mr. Linton, too, has a great command of the English language.
I honestly don’t believe this is time to play games with this land…this government is not pppular but would Lenox do better from what we went through after those weather’s…..to me they are not politician…..to me they like hungry ppl waiting to share a good plate of broff……they will eat all and the fish bones we will smell……😁😁😂😋😋….thats my honest opinion….
I hope lenox knows they are much mre qualified than him?I still don’t trust this man….lennox ….i wont take a chance with him…. mr….wolf behind D sheep clothe…..
We the young people in vieille Case like handsome palreps, Skerrit has got so old and ugly we don’t want him again. Clemo you have my vote this time around and who vex lost.
I am a Dominican living in Zimbabwe and I am coming home to vote Clemo. This is a breathe of fresh air that the people was long for.lets do it with Clemo
How long have you been living in Zimbabwe? Electoral reform says you cannot come down to vote. lol. All of the people they visiting all over the world, telling to come down to vote under “the right circumstances” what right circumstances that when they know some of these people don’t have papers, they living up there since my granny born. And they always quoting election laws for people? No politicians fooling me nuh frere. Things only right when it in their corner but wrong in somebody elses. Politics is a game. May the best player win.
Election reform is not for one set. All those people Skeritt paid and still pay their passage for the past elections and will be doing the same this election could and can still vote, why do you think those that paying their own passage cannot do the same.
To me Junior reminds me that we are NO longer “Penvillian goats” You remember this passage: “For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sake he became poor, so that you through his poverty might become rich” 2 Corin. 8:9.
Roosevelt Skerrit did the opposite. He got into office very POOR, without a bicycle. 20 years later he made us poor and through our porverty he became filthy rich. The man owns things everywhere as if Dominica is his and the foolness thereof. I know a lot of Penville people that were employed and considered well of when Skerrit became PM. Today these people are unemployed and made poor, while Skerrit became a millionaire on us. I wish I could call the names of some people from Penville, Viell case and Thibaud that were well off 20 yrs ago and these same people are at the mercy of Skerrit. It’s time for Change and I am calling on the people of Penville to give Junior, our own man of the soil 100% of our votes.
@ In the middle I totally understand your stats re how the Vielle Case Constituency voted in 2014, where 1316 votes cast and out of that the DLP got 1098 and UWP only got 187. However, things are much different this time as in 2014, UWP didn’t really have a known candidate in compared to this year they have the brightest and biggest star in our constituency. I voted DLP in 2014 but no way I can leave junior and say I voting Skerrit again. Junior brings a lot of value to the UWP. It’s like without Cris Gayle West Indies didn’t have a chance of winning the World cup. But with Gayle and Russell our chance is as good as any one. We in the V/Case constituency have seen everything taken from us and we got much poorer. In Penville alone we use to have at least 20 pickup load of bananas each week and today not one! On a Tuesday or Saturday we had how man truck load of dasheen, Yams, plantains, ferine, cassava, fruits and vegetables at the Portsmouth market. No time to talk about Ross and…
Could political observer give us an idea of his education and work experience What is his track record. is he related to Robelto.
Search his name on DNO and you will find the info in the last article. You are here daily I am surprised that you do not remember reading it. Anyway in summary he has surpased Skerrit by far.
I don’t know how UWP did it but I must give them credit for being able to assemble these amazing 21 candidates. Really I refer to each candidate as “DENTIST” since they are charged with the responsibility of extracting, removing, pulling out all those ROTTEN TEETHS that causing pain , distress, and infection in every single village and town on island. However I must big up dentist Dr. Clement Marcellin in a big way because as we all know, he has been charged with the responsibility of extracting the main teeth, maybe the molars, that have really caused pain, headache and destruction to us all. So yes, Clement Marcellinis definitely a young shinning star in the making and I thank the UWP for identifying the hidden talent. I don’t only see Clement Marcellin as the next Parlrep for the Vielle case constituency but as the first REAL candidate the village of Penville has produced and no doubt a future Prime Minister. He is smart, talented, respected, honest, a community man, God…
So is you that have Skerrooo shaking in his pants like that! Very good choice that you have made to put country before self.
You can do it and we are with you all the way.
And by the way labourites love to vote for pn because he handsome so by their law rhey should vote this handsome man
If labourites were thinking people they would recognise they quality of candidates that the opposition attracts and stop make tony and Vince fool dem with lies
Mr Marcellin presents himself as a true vionary unlike the incompetent and deceptive DLP leader. After 19 years of false promises and an economy on a permanent stagnation, coupled with a government-sanctioned dependency program called “RED CLINIC, the people have reached a boiling point and change is a MUST.
As for me I have made my choice. We had enough of Skerrit and his failed promises so now we need a real candidate and no one else but Clement Marcellin, is our choice candidate . After 20 yrs all we have seen in the Vielle case Constituency is failure. When Skerrit became our parl rep in 2000, he met a relatively new school in Thibaud, built by EO Leblanc in the late 90’s and he chose to break it down and up to this day there is not a school in Thibaud. In Vielle case, he met a Health Center, where he received all his infant care, almost opposite the house he was raised in and today that health Center is beyond repair and the same thing in Penville. In Vielle case not only did we lose our farms and bananas but even shops closed down. In fact when he became parlrep he met at least 21 shops in his own village and today if we we have 8 left. The village is dead as many people have left. The talk in the area now is Junior, as the villages of Penville, Vielle case and Thibaud voting Clemo
Man you know what you saying oe leblance buited thibaud school in the late 1990s bu thats when leblance died leblance was primier of dominica in the late 1970s lol
Thanks @ Vieille-case massive. I really meant to say leblanc built the Thibaud School in the mid 70’s
“A relatively new school in Thibaud built by E.O. Leblanc in the late 90’s???”
I don’t think this statement is factual at all. E.O. Leblanc was nowhere in the government or political scene during the 90’s.
Can we have a live streaming via YouTube please!!!!
Yes my love you have my support young ppl need someone like u
So that is why Labourites say they painting the constituency red? Thats a clear sign of fear! If they are so confident in the PM stop share money and just forget Clement and Marcus nor.
Wish you well sir . Anyway I don’t want Skerrit to be just nervous, I want the wicked man defeated ..
Secondly to get a feel of red flags, cloth, red rubbish visit Roseau South..
A failed lady called Shekera is the reason?
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Do a comparism of Roseau south nah. Ti papa use to get the most votes int eh entire country. Sikiri remove him on the first try. That was the biggest beating any politician in DA ever got. I see Clemo repeating and surpassing that.
You have confidence in skerrit but skerrit is not confident or he would not be sharing money and offering scholarship at this late hour.
The UWP is saying they will win Vieille Case, for the analytical people out there take a look:
2014 Vieille Case Constituency
DLP 1098
UWP 187
a difference of 911 votes
2014 Marigot Constituency
UWP 935
DLP 299
a difference of 636 votes.
UWP’s conclusion: They can win Vieille Case but DLP can’t win Marigot.
If you take a look at the Wesley, Roseau Central, Roseau South and Salisbury the margin of victory there is much less that the margin of victory in the major DLP strongholds but, UWP will tell you they can win Cottage, Paix Bouche, Portsmouth, Grandbay, Colihaut, Soufriere and Pitite Savanne but DLP can’t win Wesley and Roseau Central.
@In the middle
What you have failed to realise is that the swing is seriously against DLP, the one man government. So even if UWP won a seat by just 1vote in 2014, DLP will be hard pressed to win it in 2019.. Reason? Skerrit has failed the country . Skerrit does not like poor people, he likes to see people poor!! Patriot Linton has love for everyone. He cares for everyone. Can’t wait for lazy Skerrit to be discarded into the political dustbin to be emptied at the landfill.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
@the middle, the difference is. UWP carried the Vielle case constitution in 1995 and if it had not been the marriage of DFP and DLP they would have won it again in 2000. In fact the margin of victory was less than 150 votes. Compare that with the DLP that NEVER in our modern election won Marigot, Roseau Central and Salisbury.
Number 2. in 2009 DLP won Roseau South by over 1000 votes but in 2014 UWP won it by about the same margin.
Number 3. Penville never had one of theirs as their candidate. Today they have one of the brightest uprising star as their candidate. Do you know Penville has over 60% of votes in the V/case constituency and in Thibaud UWP has about 50% of the votes while V/case has 30% of UWP votes? That’s not far fetch my friend.
#4. No constituency suffered from the fall of Ross University like the people of Cottage and Portsmouth, and they know Ian Douglas and Reggie Austrie played a significant role in the coverup that led to the departure of Ross.
In 2019/2020 you are still talking about the marriage between DLP and DPF? It simply shows you are stuck in the past and that’s all I will say to your response.
Do you know the guy you from laplaine ellection day we will show you who is boss i the vieille case seat lol
Vieille case is labour boy dot worry with uwp tell them to worry about marigot vieille case is a safe seat for labour we strong we dont vote for hansome we are.acostom to hansome and prety people they.all over vieille case lol
2009
DLP 2049 votes
UWP 1130 votes
Difference 919 votes
2014
DLP 1948 votes
UWP 2185 votes
Difference: 237 votes
Now what do you think?
We all know Clement cannot beat and will not beat Skerrit in Vieille Case but lord I he beats Skerrit. The nonsense that’s going on in the village has to stop. A company got 3 million dollars to fix our water system. If a mouse cry in Guadeloupe the water from the tears blocking or bursting the system and you go weeks with no water. Before you talk some of the stupid villagers wants to cut your throat. You have builders that never tie a rope before building houses. You have one builder getting paid to build his own house. The man had a 2 bedroom before the hurricane now he is building a mansion. His wife just stays home and call the radio stations all day instead of going to find work to do. I hope UWP gets in power for people like them that is taking advantage of the system. I have no idea what UWP is bringing to the table but the nonsene in our village has to stop.
You are so wrong in the way in which you try to spin this. Voters can change there minds base on their economical situation. Look at the way things are going in this country. Just take a look at Barbados. The BLP won some seats where they had never won before. In the middle I think you should change your name to the fish that has both eyes on the same side of its face. The Pm constituency was never a strong Labour seat. They voted for dimples and now they are left with out any real development in that area.
The unrealistic assessments and unauthentic polls are ridiculous. Politicians and their supporters need to be honest with themselves during this season. That young boy will not win the Vielle Case seat. Not because he is a bad individual but he is going up against Roosevelt Skerrit. I keep saying that the majority of the man’s constituents appreciate him. No amount of history will change that.
Vieille Case Constituency Totals
Number of Polling Stations 9
Polling Stations Reporting 9
Number of Electors 2191
Dominica Labour Party (DLP) 1098
United Workers Party (UWP) 187
Total Ballots Counted 1316
Total Rejected Ballots 31
Total Spoilt Ballots 5
That’s someone with a real degree. Not a fake PhD like Skerrit.
I just said it a while ago, When is on one side it always right. When it comes to Linton, allu always talking about education and degree is not what makes a good leader is a common sense but all of a sudden talk change. I seeing the fakeness and hypocrisy all around. Clemo irie but Skerrit not coming out Vielle Case. Jump high, Jump Low.