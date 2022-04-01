Registration deadline for DCA Dream11 tournament  is 4:00 pm today; only fully vaccinated players allowed

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA), Augustine Beno Pascal, is advising cricketers on island who have not registered for the upcoming Dream11 tournament that their deadline to do so is today April 1, 2022, at 4 pm.

According to Pascal only fully vaccinated players -i.e those who’ve received their first and second doses of any of the vaccines by May 7 2022- are eligible to participate in the tournament.

Despite these new guidelines which have been implemented by the government of Dominica as part of the guidelines for the return of sports, Pascal told Dominica News Online (DNO) that the players are excited and so far, a total of 73 crickets across the island have registered for the inaugural tournament.

He made known that the main sponsor of the tournament is an Indian betting company named Dream11 and the event is to be carried live globally which he labelled as “something big for Dominica”.

As such, Pascal sounded a call to potential sponsors to support the initiative as he says, “it’s an opportunity to assist the local game and players and also help promote and get adequate mileage for your company/business and of course your country.”

As further reported, recently a draw was held by the marquee players of the various teams to know in what order they will select during the 1st round of the draft.

Based on the draw the order is as follows; first, the Titou Gorge Splashers, followed by the Champagne Reef Divers, the Barana Aute Warriors, the Indian River Rowers, the Sari-Sari Sunrisers and finally the Valley Hikers.

The event will kick off on May 7 and run until June 5 2022 at the Windsor Park Stadium.

Matches are scheduled to take place at 12:00 pm and 2:30 pm with a total of two or three games held in a day.

Interested players are to contact their club’s representatives as well as members of the DCA for registration forms.

As stressed by Pascal, all health and safety protocols will be strictly adhered to.