Results of Lennox Linton Domino League in Marigot

The Lennox Linton Domino League continues this weekend with CJ’s taking on North End at Marva’s Place in North End today and New Castle playing Boys On The Block at Blacks, Weirs Flat.
Tomorrow, Saturday July 24, Cool Breeze will battle Arrow Park at Cool Breeze Bar in Samsgutter and KR Supplies will take on the Hardy Stars at Hardy’s in Samsgutter.
On Friday July 19th Hot & Cold went head to head with New Castle and confidently won that encounter by 90 points. Cool Breeze also secured a blow out victory over CJ’s by 670 points.
On Saturday evening, North End secured their first in the competition over KR Supplies scoring 2297 points to KR’s 2511. Arrow Park proved to be no match for Stars who secured who emerged their encounter as the better team with a 1297 points victory.
Earlier in the week on Wednesday, Hot & Cold had the right antidote for the venom of Sting beating them 2503 points to 1442 points.
