Shot putter Treneese Hamilton falls short of medal round in World Youth Athletics Championships

National female Shot put athlete, entered the record books on Saturday, but came short of advancing to the medal throws in the women’s shot put at the 2021 World Youth Athletics Championships in Kenya.
Hamilton, a former Carifta games medalist, recorded a distance of 12.50 meters on her first toss.
In her second throw she threw 13.22 meters to equal the national under 20 record.
The 13.22 is also her personal best and season best throw.
Hamilton however needed to break the national record on her 3rd and final attempt if she was to advance to the final 8.
She unfortunately was unable to repeat the heroics and threw 11.95 meters in her final throw.
The gold medal was won by Mine De Klerk of South Africa who threw a distance of 17.40 meters.
Trenese Hamilton was the only Caribbean Athlete in the Women’s Shot put finals and finished 9th overall.
7 Comments
u can take dat comment and shove it up ur as. respect my people she did her best and we are more than thankful so if u doe kn wat dat good for u best u just move ur ass der if u doe hv nothing good to say. anyway treneese big up urself uk u going and ou dem next time so we proud of you just keep working hard
Looks like the Goat head and the Illuminati hand gesture didn’t help? Try Jesus Christ the next time around. O young people….
Excuse you. For your information she is q Christian and has always put God in her doing.s you people are sick to bash a young girl for trhing to do her part in makingnthe world know abojt her cou tty qnd tryi.g to bring medals home. How dare you speak such ill of her. I revuke your nasty comment and DNO should not allow such bashing of persons trying to make their country proud.
Keep on working. Don’t be discouraged!!!
Once you have confidence in yourself, your hard work and determination will help you to triumph soon!!!!
At this point nothing’s gonna go good for Dominica because the morale extremely low in the entire country. When you are proud of your country you have high confidence and everyone is cheering you on. In a divided country it’s difficult to achieve anything, let alone a Gold Medal. But don’t give up, dear. Keep your dreams alive.
Congratulation to you Treneese for attaining your personal best even though it was not good enough to put you on the medal stand. Dust yourself off and keep on trying. Best of luck in all your future endeavors.
Now you know you have to improve by over 6 meters to be at top off podium in your game. Hopefully the next few years you are provided with all the training, musculoskeletal development and techniques to achieve 1.5 meters improvement per year or reach your full potential