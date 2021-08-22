Shot putter Treneese Hamilton falls short of medal round in World Youth Athletics Championships

National female Shot put athlete, entered the record books on Saturday, but came short of advancing to the medal throws in the women’s shot put at the 2021 World Youth Athletics Championships in Kenya.

Hamilton, a former Carifta games medalist, recorded a distance of 12.50 meters on her first toss.

In her second throw she threw 13.22 meters to equal the national under 20 record.

The 13.22 is also her personal best and season best throw.

Hamilton however needed to break the national record on her 3rd and final attempt if she was to advance to the final 8.

She unfortunately was unable to repeat the heroics and threw 11.95 meters in her final throw.

The gold medal was won by Mine De Klerk of South Africa who threw a distance of 17.40 meters.

Trenese Hamilton was the only Caribbean Athlete in the Women’s Shot put finals and finished 9th overall.