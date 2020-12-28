Somerset embarks on community outreach program during Christmas season

Dominica’s longest surviving Sports Club, Sagicor General Somerset of St. Joseph continues to play a vital role in the community this Christmas season through its Outreach Program.

On Sunday December 27, at a small ceremony at the newly renovated club house the club donated hampers to three Senior Citizens to help them celebrate the joys of Christmas, a special time for giving and sharing. This included one former member who has served the club well as an outstanding cricketer for a number of years. At that ceremony, a donation was also made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church to assist with their weekly Feeding Program towards the less fortunate in the community. This comprised supplies of chicken, beans and rice.

The previous week, Saturday December 19 saw the recommissioning of the club house following damage sustained by Hurricane Maria. The building which is the property of the Roman Catholic Church has been occupied by Somerset since 1983. At that function, brief addresses were made by Parliamentary Representative Dr. Addis King, President Ambrose Sylvester and First Vice President John E Charles. On that occasion a donation consisting of supplies of chicken, beans and rice was also made to Parish Priest of the Roman Catholic Church, to assist in their bi-monthly Feeding Program of the elderly and shut-ins in the community.

These activities were made possible primarily through the generosity of members both past and present including some resident oversees.