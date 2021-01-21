Sports Division begins Secondary Schools Under-20 Cricket Championship this week

The Sports Division will commence its second schools’ competition for the year on Friday, January 22, 2021.
The Secondary Schools Under-20 Cricket Championship will bowl off with regular matches on the Opening day, with matches at the Botanic Gardens and the Benjamin’s Park.
Like previous years, this year’s Championship is once more sponsored by Massy United Insurance; hence the Championship will be named the Massy United Insurance Secondary School’s Under-20 Cricket Championship.
This year, in keeping with Covid-19 protocols, the customary Opening Ceremony and Ball-O-Rama will not be held, instead, regular matches will be held from the Opening day. The two matches to be played on the Opening day are:
- At the Botanic Gardens, Goodwill Secondary School vs Pierre Charles Secondary School
- At Portsmouth, Portsmouth Secondary School vs Dominica States College
Prior to the commencement of Friday’s game at 9:30 a. m. at the Botanic Gardens, representatives of the Sponsor and the Sports Division will meet and greet the players and offer brief remarks; followed by the presentation of the sponsorship cheque. The media is invited to cover this aspect.
Nine schools have registered to participate in this year’s Championship; the teams will be placed in two zones.
The North East Comprehensive School is the defending champion.
4 Comments
I want to congratulate Massy United Insurance for their continued sponsorship of the secondary schools Under-20 cricket competition. They have been sponsoring it for more than 20 years if I’m not mistaken.
Many of Dominica’s cricketers, in their high school & college days, have passed through that Under-20 secondary schools cricket tournament.
i agree, unless the state college is playing. Then again there are some students who have doubled and went through jsp programs. they are usually older than the other students. By right, you should be graduating high school at 16 /17 years of age. at 20 you should have already been out of school for a year or 2 in some cases 3.
when will the pavillion at the Botanic Gardens be upgraded? its been the same way since the 80’s
Good morning all. Secondary schools under 20! Will the staff of the schools be playing here? 20 seem to be a bit of an old age for secondary school students. Just my opinion.