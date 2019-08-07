St. Lucia wins Windward Islands School Games; Dominica places 3rd

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at 8:19 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The victorious St. Lucia team

St, Lucia have emerged as the champion of  the 2019 WinLott CBN Windward Island School Games held in Dominica from July 28 to August 4, 2019.

St. Lucia amassed a total of 35 points with first places in boys and girls volleyball and netball, second places in track and field and female basketball and a third place finish in football.

Grenada placed second with 31 points and Dominica 3rd with 27 points.

Grenada won the athletics competition,  St. Lucia came second, St. Vincent third and Dominica fourth.

In netball, St. Lucia came first, Dominica second on a better goal difference with St. Vincent and Grenada finished in fourth place.

Grenada took home the boys basketball title on points difference having finished the tournament with an identical record as St. Vincent. Dominica placed third and St. Lucia fourth.

Dominica won the girls basketball title undefeated with three wins. St. Lucia was second, Grenada third and St. Vincent fourth.

In girls volleyball, St. Lucia came first, Dominica second, Grenada third and St. Vincent fourth. St.Lucia also won in boys volleyball with Dominica placing second, Grenada third and St. Vincent fourth.

The football competition was won by Grenada. St. Vincent placed second, St. Lucia third and Dominica finished in 4th place without a single win that competition.

Individual awards were also handed out to deserving athletes and coaches. The MVP awards for Dominica went to Shernyka Bruno for Netball, Jonathan Mills – boys basketball, Unique Powell – girls basketball, Nester James MVP – boys Volleyball. The MVP in girls volleyball was Ethtlyn Lockhart and Dominica’s MVP for football was  Marcellus Bonney.

Former WNBA player in the US, Pietra Gay who coached the Dominica girls basketball team received the MVP award in that competition.

The 2020 WinLott CBN Windward Island School Games will be held in Grenada.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Ibo france
    August 7, 2019

    Congratulations to St. Lucia the eventual winner of the Windward Islands School Games. Congratulations also to the Dominica team, at least you have done better than your government. You didn’t end up in last place.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.