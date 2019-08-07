St. Lucia wins Windward Islands School Games; Dominica places 3rd

St, Lucia have emerged as the champion of the 2019 WinLott CBN Windward Island School Games held in Dominica from July 28 to August 4, 2019.

St. Lucia amassed a total of 35 points with first places in boys and girls volleyball and netball, second places in track and field and female basketball and a third place finish in football.

Grenada placed second with 31 points and Dominica 3rd with 27 points.

Grenada won the athletics competition, St. Lucia came second, St. Vincent third and Dominica fourth.

In netball, St. Lucia came first, Dominica second on a better goal difference with St. Vincent and Grenada finished in fourth place.

Grenada took home the boys basketball title on points difference having finished the tournament with an identical record as St. Vincent. Dominica placed third and St. Lucia fourth.

Dominica won the girls basketball title undefeated with three wins. St. Lucia was second, Grenada third and St. Vincent fourth.

In girls volleyball, St. Lucia came first, Dominica second, Grenada third and St. Vincent fourth. St.Lucia also won in boys volleyball with Dominica placing second, Grenada third and St. Vincent fourth.

The football competition was won by Grenada. St. Vincent placed second, St. Lucia third and Dominica finished in 4th place without a single win that competition.

Individual awards were also handed out to deserving athletes and coaches. The MVP awards for Dominica went to Shernyka Bruno for Netball, Jonathan Mills – boys basketball, Unique Powell – girls basketball, Nester James MVP – boys Volleyball. The MVP in girls volleyball was Ethtlyn Lockhart and Dominica’s MVP for football was Marcellus Bonney.

Former WNBA player in the US, Pietra Gay who coached the Dominica girls basketball team received the MVP award in that competition.

The 2020 WinLott CBN Windward Island School Games will be held in Grenada.