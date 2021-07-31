Tough break for Olympic athlete Dennick Luke at Tokyo Olympics

National Athlete Dennick Luke’s dreams of qualifying for the next round of the men’s 800 meter event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ended on a sad note.
Luke was running in lane 8 in heat number 5, when it appears that he was clipped from behind by another runner in the pack and tumbled on the track.
Luke was looking very solid in the race up until his unfortunate incident.
He was in 3rd place at the 400 meter mark at the time of the fall.
Luke recovered strongly but in the end it was too much to overcome, and he finished in 8th place in a time of 1 minute, 54.30 seconds.
The heat was won by JT Lopez of Mexico in a time of 1 minute 46.14 seconds.
Below is the audio recording of an interview with Dennick Luke after the race.
The Dominica team is led by Chef de Mission and Covid Liaison Officer Mr. Woody Lawrence, it includes coach Aaron Gadson, physiotherapist Kala Flagg,
Mr. Billy Doctrove, President of the Dominica Olympic Committee, Mr. Brendan Williams, the current Athlete Representative and Acting Secretary general, and Press Attaché, Garvin Richards.
The Olympic Games began with an Opening Ceremony on July 23 and will officially end on August 8th 2021.
Thea Lafond will compete in the Finals of the Triple Jump event on Sunday 1st August event starts at 7:15am (Sunday morning Caribbean Time)
19 Comments
Just a sad indictment of the lack of quality athletes in Dominica. When we compare the Jamaican athletes to the Dominican ones, it’s SO embarrassing.
After all, no training facilities for the youth. No swimming pools. Nothing. I’m just amazed that 2 reached the Olympics.
Dominica needs to do better, as its swimming in the 365 rivers of mediocrity.
All the international organization things IOC, IMF, UN, World bank, WTO are riddled with corruption and skewed with racial manipulations imbedded in their rules anyway. From Hitler days to today they have all become necessary evils.
…but YOUR PM is ok, I take it? Let me tell you, the biggest liability to our country is YOUR PM and all those that keep on supporting him. So I suggest, keep your propaganda to yourself!
Very well I stand corrected
Very unfortunate…keep your head up and move forward
Good effort so far but why so many officials for two people . All that money could have been spent on more youth development. Oh well, its Dca and I am sure there will be a million reasons why we need all these officials to accompany only 2 competitors.
Really sad that it had to end in this manner. Hope he would get another chance to prove his true worth at the 2024 Olympics.
Why are there so many officials and only two athletes representing Dominica? We have to reverse this trend for 2024..
There is a need for more and better sporting facilities; and couches. This is a rudderless country drifting in turbulent waters with a clueless imbecile as captain. The ship is taking on water and the captain is determined to take all passengers to a watery grave with him. Somebody has to raise the S.O.S. flag.
Could someone explain the 800 meter race to me? How is Luke running in the photos above while other athletes in the same race are standing still or walking leisurely?
He was practicing.
The pic u referring to is just warmups right before the official yells “On Your Marks”.
Why do we keep doing this? This athlete did not qualify to participate in the Olympics on merit but on a technicality. He was allowed to take part as the only male representing our country and never stood a chance to go beyond the qualifying heats. It is an embarrassment for us as well as the young man.
Sorry that your life is so miserable, sorry that life has never been fair to offer such chances at becoming great, sorry that you are struggling. Check you heart and your miserable life and then you can be proud and happy for others regardless. This was an opportunity given to a young man, had he won then what would you have said? Miserable Low Life as you are. Now keep his name out of your mouth, don’t speak of Him in no way you wouldn’t want it to fall on your generations. Miserable ko ou ay.
I hate stupid people ! And I hate nonsense! That young man got qualified for Olympics after winning his last race in Dominica Republic ! Lock back and come back pipo. The only thing that’s embarrassing is your miserable as. coming on here trying n bring a young boy down. Upsetting.
Olympic qualifying time for 800 mts. = 1.45.20. Dennick Luke’s personal best = 1.49.08, achieved in Jamaica earlier this year.
This misfortune is unfortunate, but it’s all part of the many unforeseen things that happen in the world of sport. Guess it was not deliberate, since i think the culprit would have been suspended!!
Dont Quit Dennick.
Yes i know the competition in Jamaica is tight…That’s where you need to be anyway!!
I don’t get it How could he get clipped if the runners were in their lane
Why do you keep on saying Dumb things Dr Clayton Shillingford? Runner Dennick was tripped because in the 800m all the runners can enter in the inner lane (lane1) once they cross the break line. (look at the 12th Photo above)
On July 29th here you were in your statement below trying to correct someone telling them it is the 2021 Olympics and not the 2020 (all the coverage and news referred to as the 2020 Olympics but you never caught up on that, DNO had to take a little time to explain to you why it is called the 2020 Olympics) Dr. Dr. Dr.
Dr Clayton Shillingford
July 29, 2021
Correction to …..Cultural Ambassador Wayne Benjamin supports Dominica’s 2020 Olympic athletes
You mean 2021
ADMIN: These are the 2020 Olympic games that have been postponed to this year due to COVID-19
You seem to have a personal score to settle with this man.
Thank you doc; that is only another Dominica excuse!
That guy in my opinion is not Olympic material.