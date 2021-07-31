Tough break for Olympic athlete Dennick Luke at Tokyo Olympics

National Athlete Dennick Luke’s dreams of qualifying for the next round of the men’s 800 meter event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ended on a sad note.

Luke was running in lane 8 in heat number 5, when it appears that he was clipped from behind by another runner in the pack and tumbled on the track.

Luke was looking very solid in the race up until his unfortunate incident.

He was in 3rd place at the 400 meter mark at the time of the fall.

Luke recovered strongly but in the end it was too much to overcome, and he finished in 8th place in a time of 1 minute, 54.30 seconds.

The heat was won by JT Lopez of Mexico in a time of 1 minute 46.14 seconds.

Below is the audio recording of an interview with Dennick Luke after the race.

The Dominica team is led by Chef de Mission and Covid Liaison Officer Mr. Woody Lawrence, it includes coach Aaron Gadson, physiotherapist Kala Flagg,

Mr. Billy Doctrove, President of the Dominica Olympic Committee, Mr. Brendan Williams, the current Athlete Representative and Acting Secretary general, and Press Attaché, Garvin Richards.

The Olympic Games began with an Opening Ceremony on July 23 and will officially end on August 8th 2021.

Thea Lafond will compete in the Finals of the Triple Jump event on Sunday 1st August event starts at 7:15am (Sunday morning Caribbean Time)