West Indies crush Pakistan to win first 2019 ICC World Cup match

Oshane Thomas starred with the ball while Chris Gayle top-scored with a quick fifty as West Indies demolished Pakistan by seven wickets at Trent Bridge on Friday.
In reply, all it took West Indies was just 13.4 overs to reach their target and hand Pakistan their 11th ODI defeat in a row – their longest losing streak in this format.
