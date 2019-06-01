West Indies crush Pakistan to win first 2019 ICC World Cup match

Oshane Thomas starred with the ball while Chris Gayle top-scored with a quick fifty as West Indies demolished Pakistan by seven wickets at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Thomas, who was the pick of the bowlers picked up 4/27 while skipper Jason Holder (3/42) and Andre Russell (2/4) backed him up with commendable efforts. Sent into bat Pakistan were bowled out for a paltry 105 in just 21.4 overs. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were the joint top-scorers with 22 each.

In reply, all it took West Indies was just 13.4 overs to reach their target and hand Pakistan their 11th ODI defeat in a row – their longest losing streak in this format.

