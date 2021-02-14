West Indies wins Test series against Bangladesh

Cornwall led the way with another four wickets as West Indies beat Bangladesh in a thrilling finish to seal the two-match series. The tall off-spinner, who had claimed five wickets in Bangladesh’s first innings, took 4-105 – with the other six shared between fellow spinners Kraigg Brathwaite and Jomel Warrican as the home were bowled out short of the target.

Mehidy Hasan, who had led a valiant effort by the Bangladesh tail as they added 50 for the last two wickets, was the last man to fall for 31 – with Cornwall diving to scoop up the catch when Warrican found the edge. Cornwall was named Man-of-the-Match.

Resuming with an overall lead of 154 and seven second-innings wickets standing, West Indies’ batsmen were able to increase that by only 75 as Taijul Islam (4-36) and Nayeem Hasan (3-34) rolled them over for 117.

Nkrumah Bonner (38) and Joshua da Silva (20) were the only players to post double figures, leaving Bangladesh to chase 231 for victory and square the series. Opener Tamim Iqbal raised the home side’s hopes with a brisk knock of 50 from 46 balls, adding 59 for the first wicket with Soumya Sarkar (13) before the pair both fell to Brathwaite (3-25).