Spotify launches Lite app in Dominica

On July the 14th, Spotify launched its Lite version in 34 other new markets globally including Dominica.

Spotify is a digital music, podcast, and video service that gives you access to millions of songs and other content from creators all over the world.

Press contact for Spotify in Dominica, Julia Levander said Spotify Lite is the small, fast, and simplified form of the unparalleled music experience that works much like the main Spotify app.

She stated that users will be able to search and play their favorite songs and artists, save and share with others, discover new music and podcasts, and enjoy ‘made for you’ playlists, but with a few extra features making it ideal for older devices and operating systems.

“The bandwidth-friendly Spotify Lite app is 10 MB, works on Android 4.1 or higher, and is optimized to limit battery depletion. You can also clear your cache with a single tap, set a data limit and get a notification when you reach it, so you can focus on finding your next favorite song or podcast – not how much data you’re using,” she noted in a press release.

Spotify Lite is now available for both Free and Premium users on Android in 77 markets across Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa on Google Play with more markets and features to follow as Spotify continues to improve the Lite experience.