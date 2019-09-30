St. Jean clarifies statement made at DLP event at Bagatelle

The Parliamentary Representative for the Laplaine Constituency, Petter St. Jean, is making it clear that he will not be making a comeback this general election.

Speculation mounted when St Jean said last week “whether is laborites or workers, whether they want or not, I am giving them Petter”.

That statement helped fuel suspicion that he might coming back as the DLP La Plaine candidate given that St. Jean has been absent from the Dominica Labour Party’s campaign activities following the announcement to replace him.

But St. Jean said at the official launch of Dr. Irving McIntyre at Trafalgar over the weekend, that his support is entirely for the new candidate Kent Edwards.

“When I speak, I try to be clear and direct but apparently, when I addressed the gathering in Bagatelle, some people misconstrued what I said. Peter St Jean shall not be the Parlrep for Laplaine come the next general elections…The next Parlrep shall be Kent Edwards who I am giving one hundred percent support,” he said.

According to St Jean, who is the President of the DLP, the new candidate will be trained to ensure success at the polls.

“He was my student at school for three years. I caned him. I beat him and I shall train him to defeat the United Workers Party candidate Francisca Joseph,” St Jean said.

He said he is also aware that many people were rejoicing when the prime minister did not select him to contest Laplaine.

“I have said news for them. The Pepper is back and the Pepper stands with Kent so he must be victorious. I have some people who pretend to be neutral but they appear to be agents of the Opposition,” he said.

St Jean, who is also the countries education minister, said he would never be at peace knowing the UWP wins the Laplaine consistency.

The DLP intends to launch Kent Edwards on October 13th at Laplaine.