St. Joseph man’s hand severed, female in police custody

Police are investigating an incident which occurred in St. Joseph about 8: 15 a.m. today (Saturday 7th September, 2019.

According to information from the police, a female adult of St. Joseph severed the left hand of Erickson Sampson, a male adult of St. Joseph.

The police report said that Sampson also received lacerations to his entire body. He was transported to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the PMH, attended to and admitted.

The report adds that the female individual is in police custody and investigation are ongoing.