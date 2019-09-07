St. Joseph man’s hand severed, female in police custody

Dominica News Online - Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 2:35 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Sampson being taken away by emergency personnel after the incident. Photo: video screenshot 

Police are investigating an incident which occurred in St. Joseph about 8: 15 a.m. today (Saturday 7th September, 2019.

According to information from the police, a female adult of St. Joseph severed the left hand of Erickson Sampson, a male adult of St. Joseph.

The police report said that Sampson also received lacerations to his entire body. He was transported to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the PMH, attended to and admitted.

The report adds that the female individual is in police custody and investigation are ongoing.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.