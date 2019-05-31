St. Joseph Parl Rep highlights importance of cooperatives

Parliamentary Representative for the St.Joseph constituency, Kelver Darroux has highlighted what he believes is the continuing importance of cooperatives in community development.

Darroux made this statement at the launch of the St. Joseph Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd and the handing over of fishing equipment to the community.

“In 2019 you may ask the question whether cooperatives are still relevant and what is the relevance of cooperatives? I believe cooperatives are still relevant it provides the opportunity and the avenue where within this communities you can have greater synergies, particularly where you have fishermen, farmers etc., working together in one accord for the overall development of the community,” he said.

The minister said that in a cooperative, it is the responsibility of stronger members to pull up the weaker ones.

“Here in St. Joseph the ownership of the cooperative is to ensure proper plans and programs for your members. And what I would like to see, as the ParlRep for St. Joseph in particular, is that there is greater ownership for these things. When you receive a gift, you have to ensure that you make it yours,” Darroux advised.

He added that when entering the hurricane season and a tropical storm is approaching and fishermen are asked to remove their boats from the sea line, they have the responsibility to do so.

“This is yours; this is your livelihood and you have to ensure that you place the boat in a place of safety,” Darroux stated.

He pointed out that when persons have taken the time out to learn a skill nobody can take that away from them; it’s theirs continue for the rest of their life.