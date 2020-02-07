St. Joseph village carnival launches this weekend

The village of St Joseph will come alive on Saturday as the Carnival Committee there will stage its annual village carnival.

Chairperson of the St. Joseph Carnival Committee, Shanda Cuffy-Johnson, said her community is home to the traditional sensay.

“When persons thought that there would be no carnival in 2018, our carnival came out as early as December…resilient we are with our culture in St. Joseph,” she stated.

She said the opening parade will comprise the Darkies from Good Hope, Nature Island Riders and Afro Culture Stilt Walkers, among other groups.

“We also have the musical part of it and in our effort to continue the culture of Dominica, we have the Mahaut Lapo Kabwit as well as the Gutter Lapo Kabwit,” she said.

Johnson added that contestants from various shows such as Miss Teen, the Mothers Queen Show and the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School (ITSS) Pageant will be present.